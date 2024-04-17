2024 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs bracket challenge: How to play, rules, and more explained

The 2024 Stanley Cup playoffs are nearly here and the bracket challenge is back.

Currently, the Eastern Conference matchups are set, while the Western Conference will have their matchups decided by Thursday, the final day of the regular season.

Ahead of the start of the Stanley Cup playoffs, let's take a look at the bracket challenge, its rules and prizes.

2024 Stanley Cup bracket challenge

How to play

The bracket challenge is available on NHL.com, with the contest opening up on April 19, following the conclusion of the regular season.

Fans can enter the bracket challenge online and select who they think will win each series, and how many games each series goes for the entire playoffs.

Taking the Eastern Conference, for example, fans can make their picks for the series between the Boston Bruins and Toronto Maple Leafs, and if you think Boston wins in seven games, you would select Bruins in seven games, which would then move them to the second round of your bracket.

Rules of the 2024 playoff bracket challenge

The Stanley Cup bracket challenge is open up to entrants who are current legal residents of the fifty (50) United States, the District of Columbia, Canada, Bulgaria, China, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Germany, The Netherlands, Norway, Slovakia, Sweden, Switzerland or the United Kingdom (excluding Northern Ireland). They also must be the age of majority in that region.

There is also a limit of one entry per person.

2024 playoff bracket challenge prizes

The Grand Prize for the Stanley Cup Playoffs Bracket Challenge will be the opportunity to attend a 2024-25 NHL event awarded to the eligible entrant who finishes first, along with all travel and tickets paid for, as well as a two-night stay in the hotel.

There are also other minor prizes handed out to entrants throughout the bracket challenge.

