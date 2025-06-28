2025 NHL draft: Full list of Round 1 picks from Matthew Schaefer at No. 1 to Cullen Potter at No. 32

The first round of the 2025 NHL Draft, held in LA, concluded on Friday with a total of 32 picks. The New York Islanders made headlines by selecting defenseman Matthew Schaefer as the first overall pick, acquired after their surprising draft lottery win in May.

Ad

The San Jose Sharks selected center Michael Misa with the second overall pick, followed by the Chicago Blackhawks, who chose forward Anton Frondell with the third overall pick.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Additionally, in the first round of the 2025 NHL Draft, 20 Canadian-born players were selected out of the 32 total picks. Several draft-day deals were made, with four teams each making three selections. Two goaltenders were chosen in the first round.

Complete list of 2025 NHL Draft Round 1 picks (No.1 to 32)

Below is the complete list of 32 first-round selections at the 2025 NHL draft:

New York Islanders: Matthew Schaefer, D San Jose Sharks: Michael Misa, C Chicago Blackhawks: Anton Frondell, C Utah Mammoth: Caleb Desnoyers, C Nashville Predators: Brady Martin, C Philadelphia Flyers: Porter Martone, RW Boston Bruins: James Hagens, C Seattle Kraken: Jake O’Brien, C Buffalo Sabres: Radim Mrtka, D Anaheim Ducks: Roger McQueen, C Pittsburgh Penguins: Benjamin Kindel, C Philadelphia Flyers: Jack Nesbitt, C Detroit Red Wings: Carter Bear, LW Columbus Blue Jackets: Jackson Smith, D Vancouver Canucks: Braeden Cootes, F New York Islanders: Victor Eklund, RW New York Islanders: Kashawn Aitcheson, D Calgary Flames: Cole Reschny, F St. Louis Blues: Justin Carbonneau, F Columbus Blue Jackets: Pyotr Andreyanov, G Nashville Predators: Cameron Reid, D Pittsburgh Penguins: Bill Zonnon, RW Ottawa Senators: Logan Hensler, D Pittsburgh Penguins: William Horcoff, C Chicago Blackhawks: Vaclav Nestrasil, RW Nashville Predators: Ryker Lee, RW Washington Capitals: Lynden Lakovic, LW Winnipeg Jets: Sascha Boumedienne, D Chicago Blackhawks: Mason West, C San Jose Sharks: Joshua Ravensbergen, G Los Angeles Kings: Henry Brzustewicz, D Calgary Flames: Cullen Potter, LW

The 2025 NHL Draft will continue with Day 2, covering Rounds 2 through 7 on Saturday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhishek Dilta Abhishek is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda with over 2 years of sports reporting experience and a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Delhi. He became a fan of ice hockey after watching NHL fight videos on YouTube, which led to him professionally writing about the sport and his continued interest in all things hockey.



A fan of the Boston Bruins, Abhishek considers their incredible comeback win against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 2013 playoffs as the most iconic moment in the NHL. His admiration for the six-time Stanley Cup winners also comes from the team’s storied history, distinctive black and gold uniform and their success in the sport. His all-time favorite NHL players are Sidney Crosby and Connor McDavid, for their ability to perform at the highest level consistently.



Abhishek ensures his reporting is fair and balanced by being well-researched in his details, which he expects to be relevant, up-to-date and in line with ethical standards. His specialties are doing detailed match analysis and covering fan reactions.



Abhishek enjoys music, traveling and going on walks with his three German Shepherds in his free time, along with learning about horticulture. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama