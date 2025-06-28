2025 NHL draft: Full list of Round 1 picks from Matthew Schaefer at No. 1 to Cullen Potter at No. 32

The first round of the 2025 NHL Draft, held in LA, concluded on Friday with a total of 32 picks. The New York Islanders made headlines by selecting defenseman Matthew Schaefer as the first overall pick, acquired after their surprising draft lottery win in May.
The San Jose Sharks selected center Michael Misa with the second overall pick, followed by the Chicago Blackhawks, who chose forward Anton Frondell with the third overall pick.
Additionally, in the first round of the 2025 NHL Draft, 20 Canadian-born players were selected out of the 32 total picks. Several draft-day deals were made, with four teams each making three selections. Two goaltenders were chosen in the first round.
Complete list of 2025 NHL Draft Round 1 picks (No.1 to 32)
Below is the complete list of 32 first-round selections at the 2025 NHL draft:
- New York Islanders: Matthew Schaefer, D
- San Jose Sharks: Michael Misa, C
- Chicago Blackhawks: Anton Frondell, C
- Utah Mammoth: Caleb Desnoyers, C
- Nashville Predators: Brady Martin, C
- Philadelphia Flyers: Porter Martone, RW
- Boston Bruins: James Hagens, C
- Seattle Kraken: Jake O’Brien, C
- Buffalo Sabres: Radim Mrtka, D
- Anaheim Ducks: Roger McQueen, C
- Pittsburgh Penguins: Benjamin Kindel, C
- Philadelphia Flyers: Jack Nesbitt, C
- Detroit Red Wings: Carter Bear, LW
- Columbus Blue Jackets: Jackson Smith, D
- Vancouver Canucks: Braeden Cootes, F
- New York Islanders: Victor Eklund, RW
- New York Islanders: Kashawn Aitcheson, D
- Calgary Flames: Cole Reschny, F
- St. Louis Blues: Justin Carbonneau, F
- Columbus Blue Jackets: Pyotr Andreyanov, G
- Nashville Predators: Cameron Reid, D
- Pittsburgh Penguins: Bill Zonnon, RW
- Ottawa Senators: Logan Hensler, D
- Pittsburgh Penguins: William Horcoff, C
- Chicago Blackhawks: Vaclav Nestrasil, RW
- Nashville Predators: Ryker Lee, RW
- Washington Capitals: Lynden Lakovic, LW
- Winnipeg Jets: Sascha Boumedienne, D
- Chicago Blackhawks: Mason West, C
- San Jose Sharks: Joshua Ravensbergen, G
- Los Angeles Kings: Henry Brzustewicz, D
- Calgary Flames: Cullen Potter, LW
The 2025 NHL Draft will continue with Day 2, covering Rounds 2 through 7 on Saturday.
