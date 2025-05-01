$24,750,000 Canucks winger opens up on 'father figure' Rick Tocchet's departure

Conor Garland is the first Vancouver Canucks player to speak about Rick Tocchet’s departure from the team. He is currently signed to a five-year contract worth $24.75 million.

Ad

Garland had good things to say about the coach he has known for many years. Their first time together was in Arizona, where Garland was a rookie. After some time apart, they met again in Vancouver. This time, Garland was at a different point in his life and career.

On NHL Network on Thursday, Garland said he was lucky to play for Tocchet twice in his career. He shared how Tocchet helped him grow as a player.

Ad

Trending

"I was a young player. I really didn't understand the details of the game and what it took to win," Garland said. "I was more just relying on scoring and producing points, and he taught me the other side of the game and really filled out the rest of my game."

The two also built a strong personal connection over the years. Garland called Tocchet a father figure and a friend. He said he could turn to Tocchet when dealing with personal matters. Garland now has a family, which made the connection even more meaningful.

Ad

"I'll be forever grateful for that, and as I've gotten older and had a family and a kid... I look at him as another father figure and a friend to me," Garland added. "When stuff happened in my personal life, he's one of the people you can lean on. Any team that gets him is going to be very lucky."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Under Rick Tocchet’s coaching, Garland had some of his best years. In 2019-20 with Arizona, he scored 20 goals for the first time. This past season in Vancouver, he scored 50 points and averaged more ice time than ever before.

Jim Rutherford reflected on Rick Tocchet's departure

Rick Tocchet is leaving the Vancouver Canucks after more than two seasons with the team. The Canucks offered him a new contract, but he chose not to accept it. Tocchet said family is a priority and this felt like the right time to move on. He thanked the team and said he is open to new roles in hockey.

Ad

Team president Jim Rutherford said via a press release on Wednesday that they tried to keep him but respected his choice.

"We did everything in our power to keep him, but at the end of the day Rick felt he needed a change," Rutherford said. "He is a good friend, a good coach, and we can’t thank him enough for all he did for our organization. Toc is a stand-up guy, and we wish him nothing but the best moving forward.”

Rick Tocchet won coach of the year in 2023-24 after leading the Canucks to a division title. He finished with a 108-65-27 record in Vancouver.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankit Kumar Ankit is an NHL journalist at Sportskeeda with over 3 years of experience in the writing industry. He has expertise in sports, product, and travel content writing. His interest in ice hockey was piqued after watching Sidney Crosby play and he has been passionately following the game since then. Ankit admires Crosby’s personality and hockey IQ, and when he crossed the 1,500 points tally, Ankit was among the biggest fans to celebrate the occasion.



An Edmonton Oilers fan because of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, Ankit also admires the Pittsburgh Penguins due to Crosby and the Colorado Avalanche for Nathan MacKinnon. He is also a fan of Wayne Gretzky and Bobby Orr.



Holding a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature and Language, Ankit believes his education has helped him develop a knack for presenting information in a precise and compelling manner. He only sources information from credible avenues and trusted people from his network for his articles.



When he is not watching or writing about the NHL, Ankit loves listening to music and reading books. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama