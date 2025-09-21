25-year-old Capitals D-man makes feelings known about meeting his new captain Alex Ovechkin after being traded by Wild

Declan Chisholm is beginning a new chapter with the Washington Capitals under captain Alex Ovechkin. The 25-year-old defenseman was traded from the Minnesota Wild in June. Chisholm, who was originally drafted by Winnipeg Jets in the fifth round in 2018, signed a two-year deal with the Capitals worth $3.2 million.

Meeting Ovechkin at training camp was a big moment for him.

“It was pretty cool, he walked into the gym and he just dapped me up and he was like, ‘Hey, I’m Alex,’” Chisholm said on Saturday via RNMB.

Ovechkin, who turned 40 on Wednesday, remains one of the top players in the league. He has scored 897 goals, the most in NHL history, and has played his entire career with Washington. Ovechkin recorded 44 goals and had 29 assists for 73 points last season.

Growing up watching Ovechkin, Chisholm admitted that he was surprised.

“I should have said Alex who? That’s what my parents said," Chisholm said. "All my family were like, ‘Did you say Alex who?’ I was kind of in shock (in the moment) but it was good to meet him.”

Chisholm has played three NHL seasons, mostly with Minnesota. He has five goals and 16 assists for 21 points in 99 career games. Chisholm played 66 games last season, scoring two goals and adding 10 assists. He averages about 17 minutes of ice time per game and showed signs of growth.

Alex Ovechkin’s focus and drive praised by Capitals coach Spencer Carbery

Washington Capitals coach Spencer Carbery praised Alex Ovechkin’s approach at training camp on Thursday. He said Ovechkin’s passion and competitiveness are still strong even after breaking the NHL’s all-time goal record.

“I would bet dollars to donuts that the first goal he scores this year the reaction is going to be just like it has been his entire career,” Carbery said via NHL.com.

"He loves to go out and compete and try to win. He loves to score goals. So I think he’ll be as hungry as ever to get to 900 and then 910 and then try to help our team win game,"

Meanwhile, Ovechkin, who will be playing his 21st season, said he hasn’t decided if this will be his final NHL season. He is taking his time to think about it.

“Right now, we’re just focusing on different things,” Ovechkin said.

Ovechkin remains dedicated to the Capitals and the sport he loves, even with uncertainty about his future.

