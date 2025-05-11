$27,000,000 Leafs D-man backs captain Auston Matthews despite scoring woes in Stanley Cup playoffs - "He’s our leader"

Auston Matthews has been at the forefront of Toronto Maple Leafs fans' concerns throughout their second-round series against the Florida Panthers.

The Maple Leafs are in a good spot through three games, with a 2-1 advantage and the chance to make it a commanding 3-1 lead heading back to Toronto for a potential close-out Game 5.

Despite all of the positives in Leaf land, the Toronto market is always picking something apart, and of late, that's been Auston Matthews' lack of goal-scoring. The three-time Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy winner has been limited to two goals through the first nine games of the playoffs and just hasn't looked right.

Matthews has still been productive and played a strong two-way game; however, he's paid $13.25 million per season to put the puck in the back of the net. The noise surrounding the Maple Leafs captain has risen in recent days, and now his teammates are being asked about his play.

On Sunday, shutdown defenseman Chris Tanev backed his captain, praising his leadership and play when asked by Sportsnet's Luke Fox. Fox shared the article with his comments on X (formerly Twitter).

"He's our captain. He's our leader, and he's been an incredible player for us. I expect him to be the same tonight. He's gonna show up and be great for us," Tanev said.

Chris Tanev is in the first season of the six-year, $27,000,000 contract he signed as a UFA last offseason to join his hometown Toronto Maple Leafs.

Auston Matthews missed the morning skate but will play in Game 4

While Auston Matthews was absent from Sunday morning's skate, it won't affect his availability for Game 4.

Sportsnet NHL writer Luke Fox confirmed the news on X.

"Auston Matthews is not on the ice this morning with the rest of the Maple Leafs. He took the option but will play Game 4," Fox wrote.

It's become evident that Auston Matthews is not at full health, attempting to battle through an injury for his team. The 27-year-old has taken the option to rest rather than practice several times in recent weeks, feeling that it best prepares him for game action.

Matthews will continue to push through the ailment when the Maple Leafs take on the Panthers in Game 4 on Sunday night in Florida. The puck drops at 7:30 p.m. EST at Amerant Bank Arena.

