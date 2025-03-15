The Calgary Flames lost 4-2 to the Colorado Avalanche at Scotiabank Saddledome on Friday. Flames alternate captain Rasmus Andersson spoke about the team’s struggles after the game.

Andersson assisted on Jonathan Huberdeau’s goal in the third period. This was his second straight game with an assist after a nine-game drought. He now has 23 points in 65 games this season.

After the Calgary Flames' loss, Andersson said the team must play better for the full game.

"Obviously sucked that they scored the shift after we scored, but you know that's hockey," Andersson said. "You just got to get back up and I mean if we play like we did in the third, we'll be fine. But we just got to find that desperation in the first two periods.

"You know it's almost like the complete opposite from the last two games we've had. Two good periods in the last two games and then third we haven't been there and then today it's two bad periods and third is there. So you know we got to figure out how to play 60 minutes."

Parker Kelly led the Avalanche with two goals. Ryan Lindgren and Valeri Nichushkin also scored. Scott Wedgewood made 22 saves for Colorado. Blake Coleman and Jonathan Huberdeau scored for Calgary, while Dustin Wolf stopped 24 shots. Colorado scored in every period, while Calgary got both goals in the third.

The Avalanche had 28 shots compared to the Flames' 24. Colorado won 55.4% of faceoffs and Calgary had more hits (32-19). The Flames pushed late, but Colorado controlled most of the game for the win.

Andersson, who is signed on a 6-year, $27,300,000 contract, also stressed that leadership must step up, adding,

"It starts with us in the leadership group and we got to do better draw but you know. I guess you know you got to look yourself in the mirror before you can look somewhere else. And so we got to start the game better and lead by example."

Andersson talked about the Calgary Flames' late push

The Calgary Flames had just six shots in the first half of the game. Andersson said turnovers and slow play hurt them. He explained that Colorado controlled possession, making it hard for Calgary to create chances.

"I just thought we were sloppy around the lines, a lot of turnovers and then once we broke out, we're kind of tired" Andersson said.

"...Once we started playing in the third and you know we realized we could play. I thought we played really good but you know it was almost uh too late of a push."

The Calgary Flames played better in the third period but couldn’t recover. Andersson wants the team to play well for 60 minutes. With 17 games left, Calgary must find consistency to stay in the playoff race.

