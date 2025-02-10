Team Canada is virtually set for the 4 Nations Face-Off. There is one lingering question about Sidney Crosby's health, but otherwise, they're ready for the competition, which begins in two days.

It remains uncertain if they can dominate like many Canadian teams have historically. Canada is a hockey superpower, yet two-time Stanley Cup champion Drew Doughty questions how this roster compares.

At 35, Doughty has spent a lot of time with different iterations of Team Canada, and he said in his presser:

"Roster-wise, it's hard to hard to compare different eras, but this team has a lot of firepower," Doughty said. "Definitely have a lot more speed than we've had in the past. All the kids are just faster these days. Really like the looks of our team, we didn't just go and take the top goals scorers. We've got a real team."

Drew Doughty himself was only recently added in the wake of the Alex Pietrangelo injury.

Drew Doughty reflects on joining 4 Nations team

Defenceman Drew Doughty was added to the Canadian 4 Nations team as an injury replacement for Alex Pietrangelo. This year, the international tournament will be held in place of the NHL All-Star Game.

Drew Doughty joined the 4 Nations team (Credits: IMAGN)

Doughty just barely got healthy enough to make the team. After breaking his left ankle during the Los Angeles Kings preseason, he did not play during the first 47 games of the season. He first played on return on Jan. 29 and now joins Team Canada.

“Got a call today, right before my nap. Exciting, exciting day. I had this on my mind ever since I’ve come back, and put a little too much pressure on myself to perform at a very high level," Doughty said per NHL.com. "Game was kind of up and down. Ever since I knew I had a really good chance, in the last two games, I think I got back to myself.”

The defenseman, now one of seven on the Team Canada 4 Nations roster, went on:

“I’m going to go in there and whatever spot they put me in, I’m going to do my best to play in it. If I’m seventh, I’m going to try to move up the lineup, just like I did before," Doughty added. "I have no idea who I’ll be playing with or if I’m the seventh, I haven’t got any of that info, but I’m going to go there to play my best hockey. And I think if I do that, I have a good chance to be up in the lineup.”

Drew Doughty and Team Canada will compete in Boston and Montreal for the title from February 12-20.

