Jeff Skinner scored twice for the Edmonton Oilers during their game against the Winnipeg Jets at Rogers Place on Thursday. This was the first multigoal game for the veteran forward since joining the Edmonton Oilers. He signed a one-year, $3 million contract with the team on July 1, 2024.

Skinner joined the Oilers with hopes of playing in the NHL playoffs. He has not played a single playoff game despite a 14-season-long NHL career and playing over 1000 NHL games. But he was struggling with production and as a result, remained a healthy scratch in 10 games.

Now, he is making the most of his chances. With Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl injured, he is expected to get more ice time against the Seattle Kraken on Saturday.

“I think in the last few games, I feel like our line has clicked a little bit,” Skinner said, via NHL.com. “When you’re on a line that’s feeling good and clicking, it’s easier to feel good about your game and feel good about your contributions.”

Jeff Skinner has played 1,065 NHL games and he is hoping for a deep playoff run with the Edmonton. This season, he has 13 goals and 10 assists in 59 games.

“I’ve seen older guys go through the same situation. I think that’s my main mindset, is to just be ready, be a good teammate, practice hard and when you get the opportunity, you try and seize it.” Skinner said.

Jeff Skinner had a chance to play on the top line with McDavid before his injury. Now, he hopes to keep contributing and help the Oilers win games. His recent performances show he is finding his role with the team.

Oilers fail to win over Jets despite Jeff Skinner's two-goal performance

On Thursday, the Edmonton Oilers played without forward Leon Draisaitl and lost Connor McDavid to injury late in the second period.

Jeff Skinner stepped up and scored the first goal at 5:28 of the first period, beating Connor Hellebuyck over the blocker. Winnipeg tied it 1-1 at 13:39 when Cole Perfetti scored on a rebound.

Skinner put Edmonton ahead at 5:30 of the second period. McDavid skated behind the net and passed to Skinner, who scored through Hellebuyck’s legs. The Jets tied it 2-2 at 7:41 with Josh Morrissey's goal

Brandon Tanev gave Winnipeg a 3-2 lead at 3:56 of the third period. However, Zach Hyman tied it 3-3.

Kyle Connor won the game at 1:13 of overtime with a wrist shot past Calvin Pickard.

