"3 games away from LTIR": NHL analyst speculates 'big moves' from Maple Leafs as Auston Matthews travels to Germany for treatment

Auston Matthews has been out since Nov. 3, and he may not return any time soon. The Toronto Maple Leafs captain has no timetable or even diagnosis and has been "week-to-week" for a long time. He's nearing eligibility for the long-term Injured Reserve, something one hockey analyst believes could be important.

Aaron Korolnek said (11:00) on First Up:

"At this point here, you leave the door open for every type of speculation. But I think in Matthews case, I think he's three games away from being eligible for LTIR.

"And I think it has come this far with the injury that they might as well say, okay, let's stretch this out of the three games so that we could actually use the LTIR space later in the season to go and do whatever move that we want."

The NHL insider added that Matthews continues to creep closer to that dreaded designation, and he believes the Leafs should just cut their losses and do what they can with Matthews:

"Why not go as far as you can to make sure that you have that option because, hey, let's be honest $13 million in cap space that would help could help, down the stretch If Maple Leafs have any big moves in mind."

Matthews has missed six games and will miss a seventh tonight against the Vegas Golden Knights.

Maple Leafs leadership addresses Auston Matthews situation

Auston Matthews is in Germany to see some doctors about his injury. That may seem like bad news, but both Toronto Maple Leafs coach Craig Berube and GM Brad Treliving want to pump the brakes.

Auston Matthews may return next week (Imagn)

Treliving said, via TSN:

"We want to share as much as we can, but anything that may put the player at jeopardy, I'm not going to do that. There's not surgery. There's not any speculation like that."

Berube added:

"I'm not concerned at all. I know Tree talked to you guys about that already so I got nothing to say about it."

Though it's still far from official, the expectation is that Matthews will return to the ice a week from today against the Florida Panthers.

