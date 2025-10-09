  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Boston Bruins
  • 3 most impressive Boston Bruins players from NHL 2025-26 season opener win over Washington Capitals ft. Jeremy Swayman

3 most impressive Boston Bruins players from NHL 2025-26 season opener win over Washington Capitals ft. Jeremy Swayman

By Nestor Quixtan
Modified Oct 09, 2025 03:01 GMT
NHL: Boston Bruins at Washington Capitals - Source: Imagn
NHL: Boston Bruins at Washington Capitals - Source: Imagn

The Boston Bruins got a solid all-around effort on Wednesday night, beating the Washington Capitals 3-1 in their 2025-26 NHL season opener at the Capital One Arena.

Ad

David Pastrnak led the way with a goal and two assists. Elias Lindholm (PPG) and Morgan Geekie (EN) added the other tallies for the Bruins. Tom Wilson tied the game for the Capitals in the third period.

So, here’s a look at the three most impressive Boston Bruins players from their season-opening victory on Wednesday night over the Washington Capitals.

3 most impressive Boston Bruins players from NHL 2025-26 season opener win over Washington Capitals

#3 Morgan Geekie

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Morgan Geekie did his part on the Bruins’ top line, scoring a goal and adding an assist. His strong all-around effort helped the Boston Bruins take advantage of the Capitals’ miscues.

Geekie, along with Elias Lindholm, did a great job in supporting Pastrnak on the team’s top unit. Their hardworking empty-netter sealed the victory for the club.

Here’s a look:

Ad

Boston fans hope this will be the beginning of a fantastic season for Geekie.

#2 David Pastrnak

David Pastrnak did what he does best, scoring three points on Wednesday night. In particular, his first goal of the season set the tone for the Boston Bruins.

Here’s a look at the tally:

Ad

Pastrnak fought off a hard check from the Capitals’ defender, kept the play alive, and then took the feed to bury one past Logan Thompson.

Kudos to the Bruins’ forwards as they created the traffic in front of the net that facilitated the shot to get past Thompson. Pastrnak is off to a stellar start on his quest for another 100-point season. His efforts earned him the game’s second star.

Ad

#1 Jeremy Swayman

On any other night, David Pastrnak’s three points would have earned him the game’s best player nod. However, it was Jeremy Swayman and his brilliant performance that landed the game’s top honors.

Swayman was superb, keeping the Boston Bruins in the game all night long. In particular, Swayman shut the door late in the third period to preserve his team’s first victory of the season.

Ad

All told, Swayman ended the night with 35 saves on 36 shots. He seemed cool and composed, especially during the Capitals’ five power play opportunities.

If Swayman can maintain his strong performance throughout the season, he may end up in the Vezina Trophy conversation.

The Bruins will be back in action on Thursday night as they play at home against the Chicago Blackhawks.

About the author
Nestor Quixtan

Nestor Quixtan

Nestor is an NHL and MLB writer at Sportskeeda with over 10 years of experience. Growing up in Toronto, he became an avid Maple Leafs and Blue Jays fan, but also admires the New York Islanders and Los Angeles Dodgers for their dominance in the 80s. Holding an Economics and Education major, Nestor’s passion for writing and sporting events led him to take up reporting about the sport professionally.

Nestor credits the Leafs’ playoff runs in the early '90s as having a lasting impact on him. His favorite players are Doug Gilmour and Mike Bossy, as he feels they were tough, talented leaders, while Pat Burns is his favorite coach of all time for always preaching a fast-paced game.

Growing up in Canada, it was natural for Nestor to become interested in ice hockey and he played Minor Hockey as a teenager, which has given him a unique perspective on the sport. Nestor has mastered the art of how to best present facts and he also has a knack for knowing which sources can be trusted, and which can't for stories.

When he is not writing about Canada’s national passion, Nestor enjoys running and hiking.

Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Quick Links

Edited by Nestor Quixtan
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications