3 most impressive Boston Bruins players from NHL 2025-26 season opener win over Washington Capitals ft. Jeremy Swayman

The Boston Bruins got a solid all-around effort on Wednesday night, beating the Washington Capitals 3-1 in their 2025-26 NHL season opener at the Capital One Arena.David Pastrnak led the way with a goal and two assists. Elias Lindholm (PPG) and Morgan Geekie (EN) added the other tallies for the Bruins. Tom Wilson tied the game for the Capitals in the third period.So, here’s a look at the three most impressive Boston Bruins players from their season-opening victory on Wednesday night over the Washington Capitals.3 most impressive Boston Bruins players from NHL 2025-26 season opener win over Washington Capitals#3 Morgan GeekieMorgan Geekie did his part on the Bruins’ top line, scoring a goal and adding an assist. His strong all-around effort helped the Boston Bruins take advantage of the Capitals’ miscues.Geekie, along with Elias Lindholm, did a great job in supporting Pastrnak on the team’s top unit. Their hardworking empty-netter sealed the victory for the club.Here’s a look:Boston fans hope this will be the beginning of a fantastic season for Geekie.#2 David PastrnakDavid Pastrnak did what he does best, scoring three points on Wednesday night. In particular, his first goal of the season set the tone for the Boston Bruins.Here’s a look at the tally:Pastrnak fought off a hard check from the Capitals’ defender, kept the play alive, and then took the feed to bury one past Logan Thompson.Kudos to the Bruins’ forwards as they created the traffic in front of the net that facilitated the shot to get past Thompson. Pastrnak is off to a stellar start on his quest for another 100-point season. His efforts earned him the game’s second star.#1 Jeremy SwaymanOn any other night, David Pastrnak’s three points would have earned him the game’s best player nod. However, it was Jeremy Swayman and his brilliant performance that landed the game’s top honors.Swayman was superb, keeping the Boston Bruins in the game all night long. In particular, Swayman shut the door late in the third period to preserve his team’s first victory of the season.All told, Swayman ended the night with 35 saves on 36 shots. He seemed cool and composed, especially during the Capitals’ five power play opportunities.If Swayman can maintain his strong performance throughout the season, he may end up in the Vezina Trophy conversation.The Bruins will be back in action on Thursday night as they play at home against the Chicago Blackhawks.