3 most impressive Montreal Canadiens players from 3-2 win over Chicago Blackhawks ft. Nick Suzuki

By Nestor Quixtan
Modified Oct 12, 2025 03:45 GMT
NHL: Montreal Canadiens at Chicago Blackhawks - Source: Imagn
3 most impressive Montreal Canadiens players from 3-2 win over Chicago Blackhawks ft. Nick Suzuki

The Montreal Canadiens pulled out an exciting 3-2 win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday night at the United Center.

Kaiden Guhle scored with 15 seconds to go in the third period to lift the Habs to the victory. Zack Bolduc (PPG) and Cole Caufield (PPG) scored for the Montreal Canadiens. Meanwhile, Connor Bedard and Sam Rinzel got the tallies for the Blackhawks.

So, here’s a look at the three most impressive Montreal Canadiens players from their 3-2 win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday night.

3 most impressive Montreal Canadiens players from win over Chicago Blackhawks

#3 Samuel Montembeault

The Montreal Canadiens' starting netminder, Samuel Montembeault, did not face a barrage of shots. He ended up making 20 saves on 22 shots. But his overall performance was stellar. He made key saves when he had to, keeping his team in the game.

While the Canadiens played a solid defensive game in front of him, Montembeault looked sharp. The performance was a good bounce-back game for Montembeault after losing his first outing of the season against the Toronto Maple Leafs on October 8.

#2 Cole Caufield

Montreal Canadiens star winger Cole Caufield looks to have found his scoring touch this season. He notched a goal and an assist on Saturday night against the Blackhawks.

Here’s a look at his tally:

The goal was somewhat controversial as Caufield knocked the puck out of the air with a high stick. However, the replay showed the contact between the stick and puck occurred below the crossbar. That situation meant it was a good goal.

Caufield ended the night with a goal and an assist in nearly 20 minutes of ice time across 23 minutes. His goal was a power play tally on three total shots.

#1 Nick Suzuki

Montreal Canadiens captain Nick Suzuki lived up to his role as the team’s best player. He ended the night with three assists. However, he saved the best for last as he got the primary assist on Kaiden Guhle’s game-winner.

Here’s a look at the goal:

Caufield made a fantastic play to keep the puck in the zone. He fired a shot that Blackhawks goalie Spencer Knight stopped. The Blackhawks were unable to clear, with the puck coming back to the top of the circle.

There, Suzuki found a wide-open Guhle who rifled the puck from the point for the goal. Suzuki’s keen eye was crucial as he spotted the open Guhle on the play. Had Suzuki shot or tried to make another pass, the Habs wouldn’t have scored. Instead, Suzuki’s instincts led to the game-winner with 15 seconds to go.

The Canadiens will host the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday night at the Bell Center in their next matchup.

Nestor Quixtan

Nestor Quixtan

Nestor is an NHL and MLB writer at Sportskeeda with over 10 years of experience. Growing up in Toronto, he became an avid Maple Leafs and Blue Jays fan, but also admires the New York Islanders and Los Angeles Dodgers for their dominance in the 80s. Holding an Economics and Education major, Nestor’s passion for writing and sporting events led him to take up reporting about the sport professionally.

Nestor credits the Leafs’ playoff runs in the early '90s as having a lasting impact on him. His favorite players are Doug Gilmour and Mike Bossy, as he feels they were tough, talented leaders, while Pat Burns is his favorite coach of all time for always preaching a fast-paced game.

Growing up in Canada, it was natural for Nestor to become interested in ice hockey and he played Minor Hockey as a teenager, which has given him a unique perspective on the sport. Nestor has mastered the art of how to best present facts and he also has a knack for knowing which sources can be trusted, and which can't for stories.

When he is not writing about Canada’s national passion, Nestor enjoys running and hiking.

Know More

