3 least impressive New York Rangers players from NHL 2025-26 season opener shutout loss to Pittsburgh Penguins ft. Artemi Panarin

The New York Rangers had a disastrous home opener, losing 3-0 to the Pittsburgh Penguins at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday night. The Penguins got 25 saves from Arturs Silovs for his first shutout of the season.The loss spoiled Mike Sullivan’s regular-season debut as coach and J.T. Miller’s first official game as team captain.Justin Brazeau scored two goals (one empty-netter) with Blake Lizotte adding another insurance marker late in the game. The Rangers got 27 saves from Igor Shesterkin in a solid season-opening performance.So, let’s take a closer look at the three least impressive New York Rangers players from their shutout loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins in their season opener.3 least impressive New York Rangers players from shutout loss to Penguins#3 Vincent TrocheckVincent Trocheck had a tough night for the New York Rangers. He played over 20 minutes across 22 shifts, but managed a minus-3 on the night.Of course, two of those goals were empty-netters, but that’s where part of the issue lies. The Rangers’ top players were on the ice during the final push to tie the game. However, they were unable to get any momentum going, leaving the Penguins to tack on two more to ice the game.Also, Trocheck’s role in the opening goal did not flatter the veteran center. He lost the draw and then failed to get back into the play, allowing Brazeau to beat Shesterkin.Here’s a look at the goal:Trocheck did not get a shot on goal in the game despite trying to generate offense throughout the night.#2 J.T. MillerThe New York Rangers captain didn’t have an awful game. He played over 18 minutes across 24 shifts. But it was his performance in crucial times that left fans shaking their heads.Miller ended the night as a minus-2 due to his on-ice role in the two empty-netters by the Penguins. Here’s a look at Brazeau’s second of the night:Miller’s awful pinch along the boards failed to keep the puck in the zone. The Penguins came back the other way with none of the Rangers’ players on the ice hustling to try to get back into the play.Miller stood at the Penguins’ blueline looking at the play, with a cursory chase following his miscue. The goal was not the best example of what the Rangers expect from their captain moving forward.#1 Artemi PanarinLike Trocheck, Artemi Panarin ended the night a minus-3. He was on the ice for the first goal of the game. When looking at the replay, Panarin can be seen skating around his defensive zone, but failed to pick up anyone following the lost faceoff on Trocheck’s part.During both empty-net goals, Panarin hovered around the offensive zone looking for open ice. However, he didn’t do much to pick up the puck or support the forecheck.All told, Panarin finished the season’s first game with 20:47 of ice time, notching two shots on goal. The club will be looking to get more from its leading scorer moving forward.The New York Rangers will be looking to get their first win as they take on the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday night at the KeyBank Center.