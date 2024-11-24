3 major Edmonton Oilers takeaways: Skinner regresses, Nurse scores after return from injury, and more from 6-2 win over Rangers

For the first time this season, the New York Rangers visited Rogers Place to take on the Edmonton Oilers, a battle between the two squads that franchise icons for both sides played for.

The names Wayne Gretzky, Mark Messier and Kevin Lowe remain highly regarded by fans on both sides, who also appreciate the new generations of stars hoping to lead their respective squads to glory.

It was Edmonton's time to shine, earning a convincing 6-2 victory. Forward Vasily Podkolzin opened the scoring late in the opening period with his first goal as a member of the Oilers, his first tally since March of 2023.

Defenseman Darnell Nurse announced his return to the ice in a major way by scoring his third goal of the year (shorthanded) with just nine seconds remaining in the first. Nurse was back in the lineup after missing a handful of games due to a hit he sustained from Toronto Maple Leafs forward Ryan Reaves, who was suspended for five games, last Saturday night.

Sniper Leon Draisaitl continued his fine season by scoring his 16th goal of the year midway through the second period, while Evan Bouchard joined the offensive onslaught with his sixth goal, increasing the lead for the host Oilers to 4-1.

Rangers sniper Artemi Panarin got his club on the scoreboard with his 11th goal later in the period. Oilers captain Connor McDavid gave the fans a show with a pair of goals just under four minutes apart, increasing Edmonton's lead to 6-1.

Panarin scored again later in the period for the Rangers. The Oilers improved to 11-9-2, while the Rangers fell to 12-6-1.

3 Major Takeaways from Edmonton Oilers 6-2 win over New York Rangers

#3. Stuart Skinner returned to top form

Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner had justifiably been maligned for his recent performances, including his dismal outing against the Minnesota Wild. However, he impressed on Saturday night with several key saves on New York's vaunted offense. The timing of Panarin's goals was when the score was already well out of reach for New York.

If Skinner can string together more performances like this, the Oilers will be in a good position.

#2. Darnell Nurse gets the last laugh

Nurse returned to the lineup after being injured by Ryan Reaves' dirty hit a week prior. He found the back of the net to put himself in 6th place among all active defensemen in shorthanded goals.

Additionally, he made sure to send a message to Reaves with a specific gesture after his goal:

#1. The Oilers' dynamic-duo once again paved the road to a win

The Oilers are incredibly fortunate to boast two of the top talents in the NHL in McDavid and Draisaitl, who scored a combined three goals and two assists as part of the victory.

When they're on their game, their opposition can do little about it, and it's a lesson that the Rangers learned the hard way.

