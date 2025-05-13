3 reasons why LA Kings should not hire Ken Holland as their next GM

Former Edmonton Oilers and Detroit Red Wings executive Ken Holland is rumored to be the frontrunner for the vacant GM spot with the LA Kings.

The Kings, who fired longtime GM Rob Blake following their first-round elimination at the hands of the Oilers, are rumored to have Holland in their sights, according to notable insider Elliotte Friedman.

If that’s indeed the case, the LA Kings may come to regret hiring Ken Holland as their next GM. So, let’s explore three key reasons why the LA Kings should not hire Holland to take over from the departed Rob Blake.

3 reasons why LA Kings should not hire Ken Holland as next GM

#3 Holland is too “old school”

Ken Holland is one of the longest-tenured and most respected names in the NHL. His track record spans three decades with numerous accolades supporting his reputation.

However, there’s a catch.

Holland is on the older side at 69, making him somewhat outdated in comparison to the shifts and trends in modern hockey. As such, there’s no guarantee that Holland’s vision could translate into a winning formula for the Kings, a team that’s painfully stuck behind a much younger and trendier club in the Edmonton Oilers.

#2 Holland’s best days are behind him

Steve Yzerman took over for Holland as the Red Wings' GM in 2019 - Source: Imagn

Holland had an amazing run with the Detroit Red Wings following his hiring in 1997. During that span, Holland won the Central Division ten times, five Conference tiles, four Presidents’ Trophies, and three Stanley Cups.

However, the Red Wings’ heyday came to an end during Holland’s tenure. He was transitioned to Senior Vice-President in order to bring Steve Yzerman to the team in 2019. The move precipitated Holland’s departure from the Red Wings organization.

Holland left the Red Wings organization in the initial stages of a rebuild, one that’s yet to bear fruit. Then, his move to the Edmonton Oilers, while producing mixed results, culminated in last year’s Stanley Cup Final appearance.

That situation signals that Holland’s best days are behind him, opening the door to questions about how effective his tenure in Tinsel Town could really be.

#1 Holland has nothing left to prove

Ken Holland has nothing left to prove as an NHL executive. He’s done it all, has the hardware to prove it and remains one of the most respected voices in the game.

So, what else is there to prove by taking over the LA Kings?

Perhaps the allure of moving to California is too good to pass up. Perhaps it’s the opportunity to take on a challenge such as defeating the Edmonton Oilers once and for all.

While this point isn’t about questioning Holland’s commitment to the game, it’s more about understanding his motivation for taking over the LA Kings’ GM role. It remains to be seen if there is a personal aspiration that Holland feels he could fulfill by running the Kings, if and when such an opportunity arises.

