3 things Florida Panthers did wrong in Game 5 loss to Boston Bruins 

The Florida Panthers will head back to TD Garden in Boston following a 2-1 loss in Game 5. They played a gutsy game but ultimately failed to close out the series at home.

While the Florida Panthers pushed hard in the final minutes of the third period, the Bruins held on to get a crucial victory and keep their playoff hopes alive.

With the series now heading back to Boston, here's a closer look at what went wrong for the Florida Panthers in tonight’s tilt.

3 things Florida Panthers got wrong in Game 5

#1. Panthers could not match Bruins’ intensity

The Bruins entered tonight’s elimination game with a do-or-die attitude. They came out strong, opening the scoring at 4:49 of the first on Morgan Geekie’s fourth postseason goal.

Boston outshot Florida 15-6 in the opening frame, controlling much of the play. While Florida would tie the game in the second, a disputed goal by Chalie McAvoy proved to be the difference.

The shots ultimately favored the Panthers 29-28, but Boston outhit Florida 49-35.

Overall, the Bruins played desperate hockey. Despite being without their captain, Brad Marchand, for the second game in a row, the B’s rallied to deliver one of their best performances this postseason.

#2. Florida could not solve Jeremy Swayman

Goaltender Jeremy Swayman played a huge role in tonight’s game. Swayman stole one for the Bruins, making up for the lack of offense. As for the Panthers, they did not generate enough high-danger chances to test Swayman.

When the Panthers turned up the heat in the third period, most of their chances came from the slot or the point. The Bruins did a good job of clearing the front of the net, avoiding screens, and allowing Swayman to make key saves when needed.

Moving forward, the Panthers will need to generate more high-danger chances, while testing Swayman from in close. As long as the Bruins can keep shots from outside the slot, the Panthers will have a tough time beating Swayman.

#3. Panthers’ powerplay didn’t click

The Florida Panthers powerplay didn’t click in Game 5. Florida went 0-for-4 with the man advantage. This situation is a stark contrast to Game 4, in which Sam Bennett’s third-period powerplay goal tied the game.

The Panthers needed their power play to show up on the night but it didn't. As the third period of Game 4 showed, a strong powerplay could mean the difference in a game.

For their part, the Bruins penalty kill did a good job of minimizing scoring chances. That is why Florida must find an answer to the Bruins’ penalty kill in Game 6 on Friday. Otherwise, the Panthers may find themselves facing Boston in Game 7.