3 weakest links Dallas Stars should promptly get rid of ft. Matt Dumba

The Dallas Stars head into the 2025-26 season looking to finally get over the hump and into the Stanley Cup. The Stars have run into the Edmonton Oilers in the Western Conference Final the last two seasons, failing to get past them.
This upcoming season, the Stars are looking to take the next step and compete for the Stanley Cup. But three weak links stand in the way as the Stars look to build a Cup contender.
So, here’s a look at the three weakest links the Dallas Stars must move on from in 2025-26.
3 weakest links Dallas Stars should promptly get rid of
#3 Tyler Seguin
Tyler Seguin has been a great player for the Dallas Stars. Since joining the club, Seguin had a string of six 70-point-plus seasons. That prompted the Stars to give Seguin an eight-year, $78.8 million contract.
However, Seguin’s production has declined significantly since signing the deal. He’s averaged around 50 points in each season, with two seasons being lost to injury.
This past season, Seguin played just 20 games, though he notched 21 points. The issue with Seguin is his $9.85 million cap hit. It’s getting in the way of the Stars’ salary cap structure. Seguin has a full-movement clause, so trading him seems virtually impossible.
With two years left on his current deal, the Stars may explore a buyout at some point.
#2 Ilya Lyubushkin
One of the names that’s surfaced in Dallas Stars trade rumors has been Ilya Lyubushkin. The 31-year-old Russian blue liner could be a cap casualty given his $3.25 million cap hit. With the Stars looking to remain cap compliant, the club has been exploring the market.
However, $3.25 million for a bottom-pairing defenseman may be too much for some teams to take. Still, Dallas will be looking to move on from Lybushkin unless the club can clear space elsewhere.
#1 Matt Dumba
That “elsewhere” the Dallas Stars could clear cap space might involve moving Matt Dumba. The 30-year-old is no longer the top-four blue liner he once was. So, his $3.75 million cap hit could be just a little too high for the Stars amid their cap woes.
While the Stars have been open about moving Dumba, the market appears to be cold. However, Dallas will need to figure something out to get under the cap ceiling before the start of the 2025-26 season.
Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama