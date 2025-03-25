$30,000,000 Penguins star gets candid about Sidney Crosby's hunt for unique NHL-milestone 

Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins will likely miss the playoffs for the third consecutive season.

Ad

Although Pittsburgh has had a difficult year, Sidney Crosby's brilliance remains on display.

Penguins fans have been counting down every point the superstar records in recent weeks as he looks to achieve his 20th consecutive point-per-game season, which would be the most in NHL history. While fans may be anxiously awaiting every point, his teammates know what will happen.

Penguins reporter Josh Yohe wrote an article for The Athletic, in which he asked Crosby's dynamic linemate, Rickard Rakell, about his chase of history.

Ad

Trending

“Here’s the thing. We don’t have to get nervous or to adjust anything. He’s so good right now, and he’s so good in general, that we just know it’s going to happen one way or the other. It’s just a matter of time. The guy is incredible.” Rakell said.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Pittsburgh's first line of Crosby, Rakell, and Bryan Rust has carried the team offensively as one of the best trios in hockey. Crosby is thankful that his winger, who was in trade rumors ahead of the deadline, ultimately didn't get moved. Rakell has another three seasons left on his six-year, $30,000,000 deal signed in 2022.

Sidney Crosby needs two more points to secure his 20th consecutive point-per-game season

Sidney Crosby is having yet another tremendous season.

Ad

He's still one of the best in the league, having already racked up 78 points (25 goals, 53 assists) in 70 games on the campaign. He's been particularly good of late, on a seven-game point streak where he's amassed 12 points (six goals, six assists).

Having missed two games before the 4 Nations Face-Off, Crosby needs two more points to secure a point-per-game season. It would be the Penguins captain's 20th consecutive season producing over a point-per-game, surpassing Wayne Gretzky (19 seasons) for the most in NHL history.

Ad

As Alex Ovechkin chases down Wayne Gretzky's all-time goal-scoring record, Crosby is hunting down another record of the Great One. It truly is one of the more impressive feats in hockey, demonstrating his talent and consistency.

Crosby will look to make history on Tuesday night when the Penguins face the Lightning in Tampa Bay. The puck drops at 7 p.m. EST at Amalie Arena.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama