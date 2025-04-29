Tampa Bay Lightning captain Victor Hedman did not hold back after Game 4 against the Florida Panthers. Speaking to the media postgame, Hedman talked about Aaron Ekblad's hit on Brandon Hagel.

The incident happened when Hagel was chasing the puck near the boards. Ekblad came from the opposite side and hit Hagel high with his forearm. Hagel's skates lifted in the air, and his head hit the ice. He fell hard, but no penalty was called on the play. Hagel subsequently did not return to the game after the hit and was listed day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

Victor Hedman said Ekblad's hit on Brandon Hagel looked like an elbow when it happened.

"Yeah, watching it live, it felt like an elbow, and then watching the replay, sure was an elbow," Hedman said. "He didn't come back to the game."

Hagel had just returned from a one-game suspension for his hit on Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov in Game 2. That earlier play resulted in a five-minute major and a suspension.

The series has been physical and full of penalties. Panthers defenseman Niko Mikkola was ejected for boarding Zemgus Girgensons in the third period. There have now been 19 total penalties in the past two games. Matthew Tkachuk also drew a penalty for a late hit in Game 3 but was not suspended.

Lightning coach Jon Cooper expressed his frustration after the loss.

“It’s getting tiresome answering questions about a hit every single game,” Cooper said via TSN. “Why are you asking me the question? If anyone in here has something [to say], stand up and let me know.”

Hedman, who is signed to a four-year, $32 million contract, continues to lead the Lightning defense. He had 15 goals, 66 points and 133 blocked shots in the regular season.

Tampa Bay Lightning fail to tie series despite second-period lead

The Tampa Bay Lightning lost 4-2 to the Florida Panthers in Game 4 on Monday night. Anton Lundell scored first at 9:06 of the second period to give Florida a 1-0 lead. Mitchell Chaffee tied the game 1-1 at 12:21 by scoring on a rebound. Erik Cernak scored 11 seconds later to give Tampa Bay a 2-1 lead.

Aaron Ekblad, Seth Jones and Carter Verhaeghe scored three third-period goals to win the game 4-2. Hedman and Co. failed to tie the series, and Tampa Bay now trails 3-1 in the best-of-seven series heading into Game 5.

