$35,100,000 Capitals goalie set to throw out the first pitch at Washington Nationals game

Washington Capitals netminder Logan Thompson will be an honored guest at the August 20 game between the Washington Nationals and the New York Mets. Thompson will be throwing out the first pitch as part of the special event supporting the DC-area Humane Rescue Alliance (HRA). View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThompson and fiancée Linnea are renowned animal lovers. So, their presence promises to drum up support for animal rescue efforts in the Washington, DC area.The Caps' goaltender is among the most respected local athletes. The 28-year-old will be entering the first season of a six-year, $35.1 million contract with the Capitals. So, it makes sense for the MLB’s Nationals to enlist the support of an important local celebrity.Fans are encouraged to bring their furry companions to the ballpark to show support for the HRA’s effort. The August 20 event is part of the Pups in the Park tradition promoted by the Nationals.Capitals players known for their love of animalsCapitals players have gained a reputation for being animal lovers. In a story published in the Washington Post on January 14, 2025, Logan Thompson and Pierre-Luc Dubois were featured for their kindness toward animals.The piece described how both Capitals players adopted dogs following an event for an organization known as Wolf Trap Animal Rescue.Dubois welcomed a puppy into his home as a temporary foster while the organization found a permanent residence for the furry pal. But Dubois and his girlfriend ended up keeping the puppy. The Post quoted Dubois as stating:“He fit in perfectly. He was great with the two dogs. But I kind of went in with the mindset early on that we’re going to have to give him back. Probably eight, nine days in, it was pretty clear we weren’t going to give him back. Greatest decision.”The puppy, now named Frank, was an instant hit in the Dubois household. So, Frank is now the third four-legged member of the family.As for Thompson, his love for animals has led him to consistently provide foster homes for rescued pets. The Post detailed how Thompson had fostered various pets during his days with the Vegas Golden Knights. Upon joining the Caps, Thompson continued his tradition.The Post quoted the Capitals netminder as saying:“We were always taking in dogs and fostering them and stuff like that. I’ve always been a dog guy. I had full intention to give Libby away, but just her personality, I grew attached to her. She’s my dog. I couldn’t give her up.”Like Dubois, Thompson could not bear to give up his new adopted pal. Given how Thompson will be with the Capitals long term, Libby won’t be going anywhere any time soon. It’s a touching outcome for a furry friend just looking for some love and care.