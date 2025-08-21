"$350 for nosebleeds? MLSE has no shame": Toronto fans irate at exorbitant Maple Leafs ticket prices for 2025-26 season

Toronto Maple Leafs fans expressed outrage on social media over exorbitant ticket price increases for the 2025-26 season.According to sources, the average increase is 9%, but some upper bowl sections saw hikes exceeding 20%. Gold seats closer to the ice rose by approximately $344 per game, and playoff packages for the upper bowl increased by 13% for a pair of tickets compared to the previous year.The lack of postseason success, combined with the ongoing trend of rising ticket prices, has left Maple Leafs fans furious. Here's how the Toronto Maple Leafs fans on X reacted to the ticket price increase.One tweeted:&quot;$350 for nosebleeds? Seriously? MLSE has no shame.&quot;Luke @MATTHEWKNlESLINK@MapleLeafs $350 for nosebleeds? Seriously? MLSE has no shameAnother chimed in:&quot;You really don’t ever want me to able to go to see Toronto play in Toronto ever eh? Whatever the Leafs fans in all the other Cities are a better experience anyway. At least from outside Corporate Yuppie Arena.&quot;&quot;No one is buying because tickets in the 300 section are over $300 each. Do better by your fans MLSE,&quot; a third fan posted.Here are some of the other top reactions on X:&quot;Absolutely INSANE prices! If you had won a recent cup then I’d support the higher costs but leafs have no reason to price gouge fans like this… disgusting prices. Can take that money and pay for a trip for 5-7 days on a tropical island. I’m a huge leafs fan but not for that $,&quot; one user opined.&quot;I love this team but MLSE should be ashamed of themselves with these ticket prices .. Criminals,&quot; another wrote.&quot;I love you guys but these prices are insane. Guess I won't be going to a game for the 2nd year in a row,&quot; another disgruntled fan posted.MLSE explains Toronto Maple Leafs price hikes for 2025-26 season.MLSE senior vice-president of communications Dave Haggith addressed the Toronto Maple Leafs ticket price hike for the 2025-26 season.He explained that the organization annually evaluates multiple factors and market trends to shape its pricing strategy for season ticket members (via The Athletic):&quot;Each year, the organization uses a range of factors and market trends to determine its member ticket pricing strategy, which includes historical data, demand and team performance. On occasion, as part of the pricing analysis, some individual sections that make up the venue pricing map are identified to be underpriced relative to market value and corrections can occur.&quot;He added:&quot;Season seat membership provides a number of valuable benefits for ticket holders, including a significant discount on single-game ticket pricing, which has contributed to a historical team renewal average of 99 percent, among the highest in the league.&quot;The Toronto Maple Leafs host the Montreal Canadiens at Scotiabank Arena in the season opener on Oct. 8.