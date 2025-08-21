  • home icon
  "$350 for nosebleeds? MLSE has no shame": Toronto fans irate at exorbitant Maple Leafs ticket prices for 2025-26 season

By Abhishek Dilta
Modified Aug 21, 2025 05:32 GMT
NHL: Toronto Maple Leafs at Montreal Canadiens - Source: Imagn
Toronto Maple Leafs fans expressed outrage on social media over exorbitant ticket price increases for the 2025-26 season.

According to sources, the average increase is 9%, but some upper bowl sections saw hikes exceeding 20%. Gold seats closer to the ice rose by approximately $344 per game, and playoff packages for the upper bowl increased by 13% for a pair of tickets compared to the previous year.

The lack of postseason success, combined with the ongoing trend of rising ticket prices, has left Maple Leafs fans furious. Here's how the Toronto Maple Leafs fans on X reacted to the ticket price increase.

One tweeted:

"$350 for nosebleeds? Seriously? MLSE has no shame."
Another chimed in:

"You really don’t ever want me to able to go to see Toronto play in Toronto ever eh? Whatever the Leafs fans in all the other Cities are a better experience anyway. At least from outside Corporate Yuppie Arena."
"No one is buying because tickets in the 300 section are over $300 each. Do better by your fans MLSE," a third fan posted.
Here are some of the other top reactions on X:

"Absolutely INSANE prices! If you had won a recent cup then I’d support the higher costs but leafs have no reason to price gouge fans like this… disgusting prices. Can take that money and pay for a trip for 5-7 days on a tropical island. I’m a huge leafs fan but not for that $," one user opined.
"I love this team but MLSE should be ashamed of themselves with these ticket prices .. Criminals," another wrote.
"I love you guys but these prices are insane. Guess I won't be going to a game for the 2nd year in a row," another disgruntled fan posted.

MLSE explains Toronto Maple Leafs price hikes for 2025-26 season.

MLSE senior vice-president of communications Dave Haggith addressed the Toronto Maple Leafs ticket price hike for the 2025-26 season.

He explained that the organization annually evaluates multiple factors and market trends to shape its pricing strategy for season ticket members (via The Athletic):

"Each year, the organization uses a range of factors and market trends to determine its member ticket pricing strategy, which includes historical data, demand and team performance. On occasion, as part of the pricing analysis, some individual sections that make up the venue pricing map are identified to be underpriced relative to market value and corrections can occur."
He added:

"Season seat membership provides a number of valuable benefits for ticket holders, including a significant discount on single-game ticket pricing, which has contributed to a historical team renewal average of 99 percent, among the highest in the league."

The Toronto Maple Leafs host the Montreal Canadiens at Scotiabank Arena in the season opener on Oct. 8.

Abhishek Dilta

Abhishek Dilta

Abhishek is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda with over 2 years of sports reporting experience and a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Delhi. He became a fan of ice hockey after watching NHL fight videos on YouTube, which led to him professionally writing about the sport and his continued interest in all things hockey.

A fan of the Boston Bruins, Abhishek considers their incredible comeback win against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 2013 playoffs as the most iconic moment in the NHL. His admiration for the six-time Stanley Cup winners also comes from the team’s storied history, distinctive black and gold uniform and their success in the sport. His all-time favorite NHL players are Sidney Crosby and Connor McDavid, for their ability to perform at the highest level consistently.

Abhishek ensures his reporting is fair and balanced by being well-researched in his details, which he expects to be relevant, up-to-date and in line with ethical standards. His specialties are doing detailed match analysis and covering fan reactions.

Abhishek enjoys music, traveling and going on walks with his three German Shepherds in his free time, along with learning about horticulture.

