36-year-old Maple Leafs veteran drops subtle retirement hint following disappointing playoff exit

Following his 17th season in professional hockey, Toronto Maple Leafs forward Max Pacioretty doesn't know what the future holds for him. The 36-year-old and his teammates just saw their season end in crushing fashion last week.
According to Chris Johnston, Pacioretty was candid about not knowing if he would continue playing. Retirement looms large after such a long career in a contact sport.
"Max Pacioretty says he's not sure if he'll continue his NHL career next year," Johnston posted on X on Tuesday. "The veteran forward said it was extremely difficult living apart from his family while playing in Toronto this season. Says he's just looking forward to getting home and seeing them."
Pacioretty, whose 17th NHL season was also his first in Toronto, admitted that it was really hard to live apart from his family and stay in Toronto. Pacioretty has bounced around the league, but his family didn't follow him north of the border.
The one thing he did know was that he was anxious to get home and see his family once the season ended. Whether or not they'll convince him to hang it up or come back and keep playing remains to be seen.
Pacioretty played 10 seasons with the Montreal Canadiens before becoming a bit of a journeyman, but his journey may be ending sooner rather than later. The winger appeared in 37 games and scored 13 points for the Leafs this season.
Maple Leafs vet may be out the door this offseason
Max Pacioretty may not be the only player in his 30s leaving the Toronto Maple Leafs this offseason. If Pacioretty retires, he will be done with the Leafs. Even if he doesn't, he'd be a free agent.
That's what John Tavares is, and the 34-year-old's future is uncertain. One NHL insider thinks the time might've come for the once legendary Toronto native. A lackluster playoff run didn't help.
The Athletic's James Mirtle said:
"Tavares didn’t have a great postseason, which complicates matters. His five goals and seven points in 13 games tied him for fifth on the team, behind Max Pacioretty and in line with Max Domi and Morgan Rielly."
Tavares had a good overall season, but the postseason performance was not enough to warrant the likely $7 million price tag for their former captain. This is especially true for an organization that is probably in need of major changes from the top down.
