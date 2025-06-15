Brad Marchand reflected on the Florida Panthers being one win away from a second straight Stanley Cup championship after beating the Edmonton Oilers 5-2 in Game 5 at Rogers Place on Saturday. The Panthers lead the best-of-seven series 3-2 and will clinch the Championship by winning Game 6 at Amerant Bank Arena in Florida on Tuesday.
Marchand played a key role in the Game 5 win, with two goals. The 37-year-old has six goals in the 2025 Stanley Cup Finals, most by any player in a Finals series since 1988 as the Florida Panthers close in on back-to-back championships.
Brad Marchand shared his feelings following the win on Saturday:
"Yeah, I definitely think it's the loosest I felt. I had a lot in my head early on, and right now, I'm just enjoying every moment. I've said that a bunch, but it's such a special group of guys, and I'm having so much fun here right now. I honestly feel like a young guy in the league again. Just excited. Good liar. I see this beer."
Drafted by the Boston Bruins in 2006, the 37-year-old Marchand is playing at a high level as the Panthers seek consecutive Stanley Cup titles.
Brad Marchand talked about his trade to Florida
Brad Marchand spoke about his contract and time with the Florida Panthers, during an interview with NHL.com in the first week of July. He said that the year brought challenges, as he had three surgeries, no contract, and left the only NHL team he had ever played for.
“It was a tough summer,” Marchand said about his move to Florida. “There were tough choices.”
Marchand always wanted the comfort of a long-term deal and didn’t like playing with the pressure of a contract year. He also didn’t expect to end up in Florida, but when the Bruins began making moves, the Panthers looked like the best fit.
"Sometimes you just find that great fit." Marchand said.
Now in Florida, Marchand feels more relaxed. With his family still in Boston, he’s focused only on hockey, which has helped him feel better physically and mentally.
"Every time one door shuts another one opens, and you’ve just got to take advantage of each opportunity," Marchand said.
Marchand wants to enjoy every moment of his playoff run, as he knows it might be his last chance at a Stanley Cup, but he has been the difference maker in this series.
