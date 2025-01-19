$38,500,000 Canucks’ star reveals real reason behind signing with Vancouver amid J.T. Miller-Elias Pettersson ongoing drama

Vancouver Canucks winger Jake DeBrusk weighed in on the J.T. Miller-Elias Pettersson rift rumors on Saturday. DeBrusk, who is on a $38.5 million contract with the Canucks also complimented Miller for his performance during the team’s 3-2 win against the Edmonton Oilers.

Miller has been the subject of extensive speculation in the past few weeks after rumors emerged about a rift between him and Pettersson.

DeBrusk, who signed with the Canucks after seven seasons with the Boston Bruins, said that the pair were a big part of why he joined the team.

"I'm happy he was playing for us tonight," DeBrusk said after the game, via Sportsnet. "I've been here for 45 games. You know, I signed here for a reason. I signed here to either play with Millsy or Elias (Pettersson). My main thing was to play with those two guys. So I don't want (a trade) to happen. I don't want them to leave."

Trending

J.T. Miller, on the other hand, did not comment on any trade rumors and seems to be trying to focus on his game only.

"I don't have a good answer for you," Miller said. "I'm just trying to focus on game to game. It’s boring but it’s true."

He also refused to directly answer when asked about whether it was his last game for the Canucks.

"I'm not getting into this," Miller said. "I'm planning on being a Canuck today, tomorrow. Whatever happens, happens. I'm focused on the next game."

Expand Tweet

In 2022, Miller signed a seven-year $56-million deal with the Canucks. He also has a full no-trade protection clause built into the contract.

Reports of J.T. Miller almost being traded emerge amid Elias Pettersson rift

According to reports, J.T. Miller almost didn’t play on Saturday because of a trade that fell through at the last minute. NHL analyst Elliotte Friedman reported on Sportsnet's "Saturday Headlines" that Miller could have been a scratch against the Oilers.

“There was a time in the last 24 hours where J.T. Miller was not going to play," Friedman said. "He was going to be held out of the lineup because talks were progressing on a trade, I believe that team to be the New York Rangers.

"Now I don't know exactly what happened but that trade is off right now. ... Things had progressed to a certain point where he was definitely not going to play."

Vancouver is back in action on Tuesday to face the Buffalo Sabres. The Canucks are one point away from a wild-card spot in the Western Conference.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback