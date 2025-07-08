Edmonton Oilers forward Zach Hyman shared his thoughts on the departure of Evander Kane and other players following back-to-back Stanley Cup Finals losses.

Hyman sustained a wrist injury after a hit from former Dallas Stars forward Mason Marchment in Game 4 of the Western Conference Final, which ruled him out for the remainder of that series and the Stanley Cup Final against the Florida Panthers.

The Oilers saw forwards Corey Perry, Evander Kane, and Connor Brown leave after the championship defeat. On their departures, Hyman noted that while the desire is to keep the entire team and try again each year, the nature of sports makes this challenging.

"You want to bring everybody back every year and run it back every year, but this is the nature of sports," Hyman said via NHL.com. "I'm going into my eleventh year, so it's always sad to see teammates go, but you realize this is what happens in sports. But we will miss those guys a lot."

Zach Hyman amassed 11 points through five goals and six assists in 15 playoff games for the Oilers. The 33-year-old is currently signed to a seven-year, $38.5 million contract with the club.

Zach Hyman hopeful for opening night return with Oilers

At the sixth annual Zach Hyman Charitable Golf Tournament at Oakdale Golf and Country Club, the Oilers forward opened up about his recovery, keeping the door open for an opening-night return next season.

He emphasized avoiding a fixed return date to prevent disappointment, focusing on being fully prepared for his comeback.

"That's definitely not out of the question," Hyman said Monday (via NHL). "I haven't set a date or anything like that. "Once you set a date, you get disappointed if you don't play on the date. I hope to play on opening night."

After Leon Draisaitl (52 goals), Zach Hyman was the second leading scorer for Edmonton in the regular season with 27 goals.

