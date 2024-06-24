39-year-old Corey Perry puts retirement rumors to rest ahead of Stanley Cup Final Game 7

Corey Perry, the 39-year-old veteran Oilers forward, has confirmed that he's not retiring and will continue his career. The announcement comes ahead of the Stanley Cup Final Game 7 against the Florida Panthers, ending rumors surrounding his retirement.

Perry joined the Oilers in January after signing a one-year contract. This was the veteran's sixth team in his impressive 19-year career. Notably, Perry has now appeared in the final for the fifth time.

Perry won one Stanley Cup during his 14-year stint with the Anaheim Ducks and is aiming for a first with the Edmonton Oilers. On the day of Game 7 of this year's final against the Panthers, Perry was asked if Monday night could potentially be his last game in the NHL.

The 39-year-old veteran confidently replied after the last practice on Sunday

"Uh, no," Perry replied after the last practice of the 2023-24 season Sunday. "I've got more in me. I've got lots more in me — five more years. "What's so funny? I feel like I'm 25"

In 2011, Corey Perry was honored with the Hart Memorial as the league's most valuable player.

Throughout his extensive 19-year career, Perry has accumulated 905 points, scoring 429 goals and providing 476 assists in 1,311 NHL games.

Corey Perry on Game 7 nerves and Stanley Cup excitement

Corey Perry reflected on the nerves of playing in the final game of the season and the excitement of reaching the biggest stage in hockey, conveying a deep appreciation for the moment.

He described the nerves as a positive indicator, signifying that one has put themselves in a challenging position and emphasized the significance of not taking anything for granted in the game.

"You know, nerves are exciting. It's a good thing to have nerves because that means you've put yourself in that position. It's exciting. You don't take anything for granted in this game," Perry said.

"Like I've said before, this could be half these guys' last chance at a Stanley Cup. It took me 12 years, took Rico 12 years to get back. Those things don't come around each and every day. We're having fun with it, and that's all we can do, just enjoy it," he added.

Corey Perry has accumulated three points, with a pivotal goal in Game 5 that aided the Oilers in bringing the Panthers back to Alberta. This effort eventually led to the series being tied before the decisive Game 7.

The final game of the Stanley Cup takes place at the Amerant Bank Arena on Monday, with the puck dropping at 8 p.m. ET.