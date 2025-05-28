  • home icon
  $3B rival franchise favourable landing spot for Predators' Jonathan Marchessault this offseason, per insider

$3B rival franchise favourable landing spot for Predators' Jonathan Marchessault this offseason, per insider

By Jackson Weber
Modified May 28, 2025 17:50 GMT
NHL: Nashville Predators at Vegas Golden Knights - Source: Imagn
NHL: Jonathan Marchessault - Source: Imagn

Jonathan Marchessault and the Nashville Predators had a nightmare 2024-25 season.

After making the playoffs in 2023-24 and giving the Vancouver Canucks a run for their money, Barry Trotz went all in during the offseason. Nashville's GM swung for the fences, signing Steven Stamkos, Jonathan Marchessault, and Brady Skjei to huge contracts in hopes of contending for a cup.

Unfortunately, things went as poorly as the Predators could have ever imagined. A terrible start lingered all season long, seeing the team finish with a 30-44-8 record, good for just 68 points, and 30th place in the overall standings.

Like almost every other Pred, Marchessault's numbers took a dip, and he admitted throughout the year how difficult it was mentally. Now heading into the offseason, Nashville faces an uncertain future. It's hard to say what is on or off the table for Barry Trotz, though it appears Marchessault could be had in a trade.

NHL insider Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff spoke about the 34-year-old's situation and his potential desire to play for the Montreal Canadiens, worth $3 billion per Forbes. He shared the latest in a video posted by Daily Faceoff on YouTube.

"I think he's pretty open... I think he's open to the idea. I think in a perfect, perfect world, he would love to go to the Montreal Canadiens and go home. I don't know how open they are to that given the term on his deal. But, you could see him helping a pretty good offense already, kind of, continue to take that next step. And he feels just like a true Marty St. Louis-type player," Seravalli said (4:12).
youtube-cover
Marchessault has four years remaining on the five-year, $27,500,000 contract signed with the Predators as a UFA in 2024.

Jonathan Marchessault ranked high on Seravalli's trade board

Just one year into his time as a Nashville Predator, the writing seems to be on the wall for Jonathan Marchessault.

Frank Seravalli had the 2022-23 Conn Smythe Trophy winner as the number five-ranked player on his latest offseason trade targets board. He shared the link to the article on X (formerly Twitter).

"After a disastrous, 28th-place finish, the Predators need to get younger. In a hurry. And they'd be smart to also shed one of their long-term commitments to older players, too. The belief is Marchessault is open to moving on after one year in the Music City," Seravalli wrote.

Jonathan Marchessault will be one of the bigger names to keep tabs on as we get closer to the crazy part of the NHL offseason.

