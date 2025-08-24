3x Stanley Cup Champion makes his feelings known on witnessing Alex Ovechkin's 893th goal while chasing Wayne Gretzky's all-time record

Former NHLer Pat Maroon opened up about his experience watching Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin chase the Great One, Wayne Gretzky’s all-time goal-scoring mark this past season. In particular, Maroon described his experience witnessing Ovechkin’s 893rd career tally.

In an appearance on NHL Network published on August 21, Maroon described his take on a crucial moment of hockey history:

"It was a moment that I'll remember for the rest of my life."

Maroon, a three-time Stanley Cup champion, was on the ice for Ovechkin’s tally. Maroon was still playing for the Chicago Blackhawks at the time. So, he had a front-row seat for the momentous occasion.

He added:

“There I am in the slot, there’s the puck going bar down. It’s history. I told myself before the game, ‘Please, just don’t be out there for the [record]-tying goal.'”

Check out Maroon's comments here:

NHL Network @NHLNetwork 3x Stanley Cup Champion makes his feelings known on witnessing Alex Ovechkin's 893th goal while chasing Wayne Grezky's all-time record

Alex Ovechkin did not score on the Blackhawks again that night. He would go on to break the record a few games later. Nevertheless, Pat Maroon acknowledged that Ovechkin has improved his overall goal-scoring ability with age.

That situation has allowed him to remain one of the league’s most talented players even when reaching the ripe old age of 40.

Alex Ovechkin will decide future on his terms

Ovechkin and the Capitals will be chasing one more Stanley Cup in 2025-26 - Source: Imagn

A Sports Illustrated piece from August 23 outlined what the future holds for Alex Ovechkin. The Great 8 will be entering the final year of his current five-year deal. He’ll turn 40 next season and enter his 21st NHL season. While he hasn’t hinted at retiring, the possibility is on the table.

As such, Capitals GM Craig Patrick had this to say about Alex Ovechkin’s future:

“He’s earned the right to make those decisions and calls in his career. So, you kind of just let him bring it to me what he’s thinking at whatever time he wants to talk about it, and we’ll go from there.”

The words resonate the respect Ovechkin has earned as a result of his accomplishments. But beyond his individual achievements, Alex Ovechkin has also earned his peers’ respect by being a fierce competitor.

Patrick continued:

“Alex first and foremost wants to win games and win Stanley Cups. I think that was his motivation late in the season right after he broke the record. … and I think that’s what he’d like to do here this season again is try to have a team that can compete for a Cup.”

Ovechkin already has one Stanley Cup under his belt. But that may not be enough for him to call it quits. The Russian superstar is eager to win one more Cup for his hometown fans. Perhaps one more Stanley Cup will be enough for Ovechkin to leave the game on a high note.

