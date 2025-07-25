$4,050,000 Maple Leafs center makes his feelings known about being linemates with Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner

Steven Lorentz recently shared what it felt like to play on a line with Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner. The Maple Leafs center, who signed a three-year $4.05 millon extension on July 1, said the experience was special, even if it didn’t last long.

Ad

Lorentz played 80 games during the 2024-25 season, recording eight goals and 11 assists. He also had two assists in the playoffs. While his usual role is in the bottom six, Lorentz got the chance to play alongside Matthews and Marner briefly.

“Those guys just play the game at a whole different way,” Lorentz said on Thursday, via "NHL Tonight." “I was just trying to kind of stay out of their way.”

Ad

Trending

Lorentz also joked about Marner’s departure.

“I’m not sure if that’s the reason why he signed in Vegas, or they’re putting guys like me with him,” Lorentz said.

Marner was traded to the Vegas Golden Knights on July 1 after signing an eight-year $96 million contract.

Lorentz added that Matthews and Marner told him not to be nervous, even though they knew he was.

Ad

“I just had fun with it,” Lorentz said. “It only lasted about a period and a half, but it opened up my eyes just to see the way those guys play the game.”

Lorentz has played 310 regular season games in the NHL, collecting 62 points. He won the Stanley Cup with the Florida Panthers in 2024 before joining the Leafs. Lorentz was drafted by the Carolina Hurricanes in the seventh round in 2015.

Ad

Matthews, who became team captain last season, missed 15 games due to injuries, but scored 33 goals and had 78 points in 67 games. In the playoffs, he had 11 points in 13 games. Although he started well, he struggled in the later rounds, especially against Florida.

For Lorentz, playing with Matthews and Marner was short but memorable.

“I can tell my kids and grandkids I played with two of the best Leafs there ever was,” Lorentz said.

Ad

Ad

TSN’s Mark Masters confident in Auston Matthews’ post-Mitch Marner role

TSN’s Mark Masters believes Auston Matthews can handle the increased workload following Mitch Marner’s trade to Vegas.

“I think he’ll handle it fine," Masters said on Saturday, via "Overdrive."

If Matthews stays healthy, Masters expects him to return to his Hart Trophy-level form. He mentioned Matthews’ ability to play well with anyone, including Matthew Knies. Masters also pointed out the captain’s growing leadership role.

Ad

“He’s the best goal scorer that we’ve seen in this generation,” Masters said.

With Marner gone, Masters feels Matthews is ready to lead on and off the ice.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhilasha Aditi Abhilasha is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda. Holding a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, her interest in writing hockey was piqued after watching an NHL skills video on YouTube. The 2023 Stanley Cup Finale series between the Vegas Golden Knights and Florida Panthers was among the most iconic games she has seen and it left an impact on her.



Her reporting strengths include covering news stories and following stars like McDavid, Matthews and Alex Ovechkin, among others.



Abhilasha is a huge fan of the Edmonton Oilers and Colorado Avalanche because of their skilled forwards, while her favorite players include Wayne Gretzky, Auston Matthews, Connor McDavid, Sidney Crosby and Connor Bedard. For her, John Tortorella is the greatest coach ever.



Abhilasha has over 3 years of experience writing content for different products and websites, along with handling social media content for various brands. She values using credible sources when writing and likes to identify fake and false narratives.



Abhilasha’s hobbies include spiritual reading, staying updated on the latest makeup trends, fitness and exploring new destinations through travel. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama