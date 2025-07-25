$4,050,000 Maple Leafs center makes his feelings known about being linemates with Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner

Steven Lorentz recently shared what it felt like to play on a line with Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner. The Maple Leafs center, who signed a three-year $4.05 millon extension on July 1, said the experience was special, even if it didn’t last long.
Lorentz played 80 games during the 2024-25 season, recording eight goals and 11 assists. He also had two assists in the playoffs. While his usual role is in the bottom six, Lorentz got the chance to play alongside Matthews and Marner briefly.
“Those guys just play the game at a whole different way,” Lorentz said on Thursday, via "NHL Tonight." “I was just trying to kind of stay out of their way.”
Lorentz also joked about Marner’s departure.
“I’m not sure if that’s the reason why he signed in Vegas, or they’re putting guys like me with him,” Lorentz said.
Marner was traded to the Vegas Golden Knights on July 1 after signing an eight-year $96 million contract.
Lorentz added that Matthews and Marner told him not to be nervous, even though they knew he was.
“I just had fun with it,” Lorentz said. “It only lasted about a period and a half, but it opened up my eyes just to see the way those guys play the game.”
Lorentz has played 310 regular season games in the NHL, collecting 62 points. He won the Stanley Cup with the Florida Panthers in 2024 before joining the Leafs. Lorentz was drafted by the Carolina Hurricanes in the seventh round in 2015.
Matthews, who became team captain last season, missed 15 games due to injuries, but scored 33 goals and had 78 points in 67 games. In the playoffs, he had 11 points in 13 games. Although he started well, he struggled in the later rounds, especially against Florida.
For Lorentz, playing with Matthews and Marner was short but memorable.
“I can tell my kids and grandkids I played with two of the best Leafs there ever was,” Lorentz said.
TSN’s Mark Masters confident in Auston Matthews’ post-Mitch Marner role
TSN’s Mark Masters believes Auston Matthews can handle the increased workload following Mitch Marner’s trade to Vegas.
“I think he’ll handle it fine," Masters said on Saturday, via "Overdrive."
If Matthews stays healthy, Masters expects him to return to his Hart Trophy-level form. He mentioned Matthews’ ability to play well with anyone, including Matthew Knies. Masters also pointed out the captain’s growing leadership role.
“He’s the best goal scorer that we’ve seen in this generation,” Masters said.
With Marner gone, Masters feels Matthews is ready to lead on and off the ice.
