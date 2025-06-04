Corey Perry is one of the oldest active players in the NHL. The 40-year-old is in his 20th season and second with the Edmonton Oilers.

Ad

While many players at his age might consider retirement to spend time with loved ones, Perry has no such plans and intends to play his 21st season. When asked about his retirement, Perry said it's not something he thinks about, and those thoughts are far from his mind.

“It’s just not in me to think about it; there are other things that I love doing,” he said via NHL. “I love playing, I love being around the room and I don’t think that’s going to come to my head anytime soon."

Ad

Trending

One of the biggest reasons Perry wants to continue is his son, Griffin, who is passionate about hockey. Corey Perry's drive to keep playing is fueled by his desire to give Griffin the chance to touch the Stanley Cup, a goal he wants to achieve for his son.

“He knows everybody in the League; he knows what positions they play, who’s leading scorer, all the things because he’s watching the highlights every morning and playing mini-sticks before school,” Perry said. “This is why I’m still playing, too, is to have him have an opportunity to touch the Stanley Cup. It’s something that I want to give him."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Corey Perry was drafted 28th overall by the Anaheim Ducks in the 2003 NHL draft. He won the Stanley Cup with the Ducks in 2007, before his son Griffin was born.

Corey Perry aims to improve his challenging record in the Stanley Cup Finals

Corey Perry is heading to his second consecutive Stanley Cup Final with the Edmonton Oilers, marking his sixth career appearance in the final. Despite numerous appearances, the veteran forward has faced challenges, losing four of his last five Stanley Cup Finals.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

He won his only Stanley Cup with the Anaheim Ducks in 2007 but was defeated in his four other final appearances (2020 with the Dallas Stars, 2021 with the Montreal Canadiens, 2022 with the Tampa Bay Lightning, and 2024 with the Edmonton Oilers).

Perry aims to improve his 1-4 Stanley Cup Final record when the Edmonton Oilers face the Florida Panthers in a Cup final rematch. Game 1 is scheduled at Rogers Place on Wednesday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhishek Dilta Abhishek is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda with over 2 years of sports reporting experience and a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Delhi. He became a fan of ice hockey after watching NHL fight videos on YouTube, which led to him professionally writing about the sport and his continued interest in all things hockey.



A fan of the Boston Bruins, Abhishek considers their incredible comeback win against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 2013 playoffs as the most iconic moment in the NHL. His admiration for the six-time Stanley Cup winners also comes from the team’s storied history, distinctive black and gold uniform and their success in the sport. His all-time favorite NHL players are Sidney Crosby and Connor McDavid, for their ability to perform at the highest level consistently.



Abhishek ensures his reporting is fair and balanced by being well-researched in his details, which he expects to be relevant, up-to-date and in line with ethical standards. His specialties are doing detailed match analysis and covering fan reactions.



Abhishek enjoys music, traveling and going on walks with his three German Shepherds in his free time, along with learning about horticulture. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama