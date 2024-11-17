Ryan Reaves is facing criticism after hitting Darnell Nurse during the Maple Leafs game against the Oilers on Saturday night. The hit left Nurse bloodied and unable to return due to an upper-body injury.

The incident happened in the second period when Ryan Reaves hit Nurse with a shoulder to the head. Medical staff attended to Nurse for several minutes before helping him off the ice. Reaves later received a match penalty for the hit, which was confirmed after a video review.

During a post-game press conference, Oilers forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins shared his disapproval of the hit delivered by Toronto Maple Leafs forward Ryan Reaves to his teammate Darnell Nurse. Nugent-Hopkins, who signed an eight-year, $41 million contract extension with the Oilers, expressed his concerns about the dangerous play.

"It’s a dangerous play," Nugent-Hopkins said. "He's got to know nursey doesn't see him coming, and choose the right path there, and he doesn't. it's tough to see one of your teammates on the ice like that. dangerous play, you don't ever want to see something like that."

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins criticized Ryan Reaves for what he called a reckless decision.

Adam Henrique and Kris Knoblauch respond to Ryan Reaves’ hit on Darnell Nurse

Adam Henrique, a veteran center for the Oilers, also spoke about the incident, stressing the importance of avoiding such collisions.

"The game is fast, and... I mean, just avoiding the hit. We’re professional athletes," Henrique said. "We’re able to make those decisions quick in our head, and you know when a guy is vulnerable or in a bad spot, those sorts of things, around the ice. it's one you don't want to see."

Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch chose a more measured response but remained focused on the consequences for Nurse.

"It was contact to the head, and that’s all," Knoblauch said. "I'm worried about our player, obviously contact to the head, you don't want to do that. i don't want to get into the details of how severe it was an all that."

Knoblauch avoided discussing the details of the injury but firmly stated that such plays do not belong in hockey.

Ryan Reaves has faced discipline before, with three suspensions totaling six games. One was for a headshot during the 2020 playoffs, and the most recent was in 2021, involving excessive force during a scrum. The NHL’s Department of Player Safety is expected to review this latest hit, considering Reaves past record.

