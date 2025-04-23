$45,000,000 Wild superstar's 'best pass' leaves Matt Boldy in awe

Minnesota Wild forward Kirill Kaprizov made a great pass to Matt Boldy in Game 2 at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday. Boldy scored the first goal for the Wild at 09:56 with a wrist shot on a pass from Kaprizov and Jonas Brodin.

Speaking to the media after the game, Boldy said:

"Yeah, might have been the best pass I have ever seen. I don't have to do much. He is a special player, Obviously, you see all the plays he makes, how hard he works. But for him to have the poise to make that pass, right on my tape. Yeah, it was unbelievable."

The goal gave the Wild a 1-0 lead early in the game. Kaprizov floated the puck from the left circle and Boldy finished with a clean shot through the goalie’s legs.

Kaprizov, who is playing on a five-year, $45 million contract, added two more goals later in the game. Boldy helped with an assist on one of them. Kaprizov’s second goal was an empty-netter that made the score 5-2, helping the Wild even the series at 1-1.

Coach John Hynes said the team stayed focused under pressure.

"From a competitive level, we were where we needed to be," Hynes said, via NHL.com. "But the big part is boys under pressure, playing smart, understanding how to manage those certain things, and I thought we did a fairly good job of that tonight. They had some strong pushes, and we got some timely saves when we needed them."

The Wild took control early and didn’t lose it. They responded well after losing Game 1, 4-2.

NHL sportscasters reacted to Wild forward Kirill Kaprizov's pass

Speaking about Kirill Kaprizov's pass, P.K. Subban called it the best pass of the playoffs. Subban shared a clip of his reaction on X and captioned:

"Best pass of the playoffs by far (by Kaprizov),"

Former NHLer and Spittin' Chiclets host Paul Bissonnette also took to X and said the pass looked six feet in the air.

"Kirill the Thrill just threw the most absurd saucer pass. Must have been 6 feet in the air," Bissonnette wrote on X.

Bissonnette's podcast co-host Ryan Whitney compared Kirill Kaprizov's pass to famous art like the Mona Lisa.

"I see that sauce by Kaprizov as some people see the Sistine chapel or the Mona Lisa," Whitney wrote on X.

Vegas scored twice but couldn’t complete a comeback, and now Game 3 will take place on Thursday.

