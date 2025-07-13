$45,500,000 ex-Rangers forward makes feelings known about his #20 jersey potentially hanging down at MSG's iconic rafters

Former New York Rangers forward Chris Kreider shared his thoughts on the possibility of his No. 20 jersey being retired and raised to the rafters at Madison Square Garden.

Kreider, who has a 7-year, $45.5 million contract, was traded last month to the Anaheim Ducks. He was drafted 19th by the Rangers in 2009. He was the Rangers' longest-tenured player since joining in 2012.

Speaking on NHL Tonight, Chris Kreider on hanging his jersey on the rafters at MSG, said:

"I think all the individual stuff is really hard to consider, hard to think about, when you're in the middle of your career—especially during the year we just had, on some of the stuff you touched on that I went through personally.

"Right now, my focus is just on getting healthy, getting myself to a place where I find my best hockey and help the Ducks."

Kreider acknowledged the special connection he built in New York. He reflected on how lucky he was to play alongside some incredible players, highlighting his linemates Marian Gaborik and Brad Richards.

"It was really an unbelievable experience and journey ,and it's something that I'll carry with me always." Kreider added.

Kreider finished last season with 30 points in 68 games.

Chris Kreider discusses his injuries last season with Rangers

Chris Kreider faced a challenging season last year, dealing with a series of injuries. From lingering back issues, mid-tournament illness that led to vertigo, and a hand injury picked up shortly after the 4 Nations tournament.

Reflecting on it, he admitted it was a tough stretch but emphasized the growth and lessons with it.

"Yeah, it was definitely challenging. We all would have liked it to have gone a lot differently than it went,but at the end of the day, you can only learn from it.” Kreider said.

“For me personally, having the time now to get healthy is vital. I had some weird fluke injuries that I had to deal with at the worst possible moments. We're all hockey players—we're all willing to play through everything and try to help our team win... It was a tough year.”

Kreider remains optimistic and hopes an offseason of rest will have him at full strength next season.

