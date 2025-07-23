  • home icon
  • NHL
  • New York Rangers
  • $45,500,000 ex-Rangers star opens up about injury that gave him "a Wolverine hand"

$45,500,000 ex-Rangers star opens up about injury that gave him "a Wolverine hand"

By ARJUN B
Published Jul 23, 2025 03:05 GMT
New York Rangers v New York Islanders - Source: Getty
Chris Kreider opens up about injury that gave him "a Wolverine hand" - Source: Getty

Former New York Rangers star Chris Kreider opened up about a gruesome hand injury that gave him what he calls a "Wolverine hand." Kreider, who has a seven-year, $45.5 million deal, was traded to the Anaheim Ducks last month and has had an injury-plagued season.

Ad

Kreider’s most recent injury happened in February against the Sabres, when he hurt his left hand. He tried to push through by playing with it heavily taped, but the pain eventually sidelined him for six games.

“One little push in the game, and it was just back to square one,” Kreider said.

After the season, Kreider underwent surgery that involved the insertion of metal into his hand to hold it together, leaving him with a three-inch scar.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Now I've got a Wolverine hand," he joked, mimicking the iconic Marvel superhero's retractable claws.

The recovery process hasn't been easy, but Kreider has been working tirelessly in the gym to return to shape.

"I've been doing a ton of stuff in here, just doing what I can to be in good shape," he said.

Despite the setbacks, Kreider remains focused on his future with the Ducks. In 68 games last season with the Rangers, he managed 30 points.

Ad

Ducks alternate captain Ryan Strome excited about bringing Chris Kreider from Rangers

Ducks alternate captain Ryan Strome is excited about reuniting with his close friend and former teammate Chris Kreider. Strome sees Kreider as a potential difference-maker as the Ducks aim to turn things around after a tough season.

"I think he's got a ton of game left. … Last year he wouldn’t tell many people, but he was probably playing through some tough injuries,” Strome said.
Ad
“You topple on that with some team disappointment and some personal disappointment, and I think things kind of just snowball there in a bad direction."

Strome admitted that it might feel a bit weird at first seeing Kreider in a Ducks jersey. He said that it’ll take some adjusting, especially when you think of Rangers legends from the past decade.

Henrik Lundqvist is the first name that pops up — and Kreider isn’t far behind, somewhere high on that list, likely second.

About the author
ARJUN B

ARJUN B

Arjun is a journalist covering the NHL at Sportskeeda. With a deep understanding of the game and a knack for storytelling, he tries to bring the sport to life for readers. Whether he's analyzing a game, profiling a player, or discussing the latest trades and signings, he strives to deliver insightful and engaging content for hockey fans. Arjun excels in fact-checking, aiding research, and providing a fresh perspective on fellow writers' articles.

Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins hold a special place in his heart.

Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Quick Links

Edited by Bhargav
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications