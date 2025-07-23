$45,500,000 ex-Rangers star opens up about injury that gave him "a Wolverine hand"

Former New York Rangers star Chris Kreider opened up about a gruesome hand injury that gave him what he calls a "Wolverine hand." Kreider, who has a seven-year, $45.5 million deal, was traded to the Anaheim Ducks last month and has had an injury-plagued season.

Kreider’s most recent injury happened in February against the Sabres, when he hurt his left hand. He tried to push through by playing with it heavily taped, but the pain eventually sidelined him for six games.

“One little push in the game, and it was just back to square one,” Kreider said.

After the season, Kreider underwent surgery that involved the insertion of metal into his hand to hold it together, leaving him with a three-inch scar.

"Now I've got a Wolverine hand," he joked, mimicking the iconic Marvel superhero's retractable claws.

The recovery process hasn't been easy, but Kreider has been working tirelessly in the gym to return to shape.

"I've been doing a ton of stuff in here, just doing what I can to be in good shape," he said.

Despite the setbacks, Kreider remains focused on his future with the Ducks. In 68 games last season with the Rangers, he managed 30 points.

Ducks alternate captain Ryan Strome excited about bringing Chris Kreider from Rangers

Ducks alternate captain Ryan Strome is excited about reuniting with his close friend and former teammate Chris Kreider. Strome sees Kreider as a potential difference-maker as the Ducks aim to turn things around after a tough season.

"I think he's got a ton of game left. … Last year he wouldn’t tell many people, but he was probably playing through some tough injuries,” Strome said.

“You topple on that with some team disappointment and some personal disappointment, and I think things kind of just snowball there in a bad direction."

Strome admitted that it might feel a bit weird at first seeing Kreider in a Ducks jersey. He said that it’ll take some adjusting, especially when you think of Rangers legends from the past decade.

Henrik Lundqvist is the first name that pops up — and Kreider isn’t far behind, somewhere high on that list, likely second.

