"4th place for Canada incoming": NHL fans react as Insider claims Canada set to 'gamble' on Sidney Crosby amidst injury 

NHL fans reacted after insider Darren Dreger reported that Canada might take a risk with Sidney Crosby, who missed the Pittsburgh Penguins’ 3-2 loss to Philadelphia due to an upper-body injury.

His status for the 4 Nations Faceoff was uncertain. Dreger tweeted that Crosby will skate in Montreal as part of Canada’s evaluation.

"Sidney Crosby making his way to Montreal. He will skate tomorrow as part of Canada’s ongoing evaluation. Rosters need to be finalized by 5pm et Monday. As long as there’s progress Canada may opt to keep Crosby and gamble on his availability game by game," Dreger tweeted.

Fans reacted, with one tweeting:

"4th place for Canada incoming"

"You can't play for the team that pays you but can for your country in an EXHIBITION tournament," another criticized Crosby.

"All teams make the semi finals. They could rest him until then," a fan pointed.

Some believe Crosby’s leadership could still help Canada, while others think it’s not a right decision to play him if he isn’t fully healthy. Here are some more reactions from fans:

"Team US have the best goalies and Team Canada decided NOT to take 2 of the 4 best goalies in the WORLD!! Oh and also chose NOT to take 12th best goalie in the league. But hey, let's go with the 22nd, 30th and 45th ranked goalies. Makes absolutely ZERO sense. I have a theory," a fan shared his insights.

"Rosters having to be set by a certain time in this meaningless tourney is silly," another fan reacted.

"They keep Sid the Dinosaur if they want his marketability but leave him at home if they put winning as first priority," a fan replied.

If he plays, Sidney Crosby will play in the top line with Connor McDavid and Nathan MacKinnon

The 4 Nations Face-Off starts on Feb. 12, and teams must finalize rosters by Monday. NHL.com writers predicted Canada’s lineup. Sidney Crosby, Connor McDavid, and Nathan MacKinnon could form the top line.

Brad Marchand, Sam Reinhart and Mitch Marner may play on the second line. Brandon Hagel, Brayden Point and Mark Stone add depth. Cale Makar and Devon Toews lead the defense. Adin Hill is expected to start in goal, with Jordan Binnington and Sam Montembeault as backups. The final roster choices will be confirmed soon.

