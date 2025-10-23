  • home icon
  4x NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers lauds Sidney Crosby and other Penguins franchise icons for playing in Pittsburgh for 21 years and counting

By R. Nikhil Parshy
Modified Oct 23, 2025 15:23 GMT
NHL: OCT 09 Islanders at Penguins - Source: Getty
Sidney Crosby, Kris Letang and Evgeni Malkin received praise from Aaron Rodgers for their commitment to Pittsburgh (Source: Getty Images)

Pittsburgh has seen some extraordinary sports legends become part of the city's culture and go on to become legends. Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers recognized Penguins icons after his appearance at PPG Paints Arena for their 5-1 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday.

Aaron Rodgers was in attendance with quarterbacks and linesmen, Mason McCormick, Zach Frazier, Skylar Thompson, Ryan McCollum, Spencer Anderson, Will Howard, and former Steeler defensive end, Brett Keisel. They were seated in the suite and watched the Penguins dominate their third home game.

On Wednesday, while speaking to reporters, Rodgers was asked about the team's history and what distinguishes historic franchises like the Steelers and their upcoming opponents, the Green Bay Packers. The 41-year-old acknowledged the role of fellow city legends.

"There's only a few of those kind of cornerstone franchises in the league," Rodgers said via Shelby Cassesse. "Packers have obviously been around for over 100 years, and the Steelers have been around for a long time. We've got a great history. It's a great sports town.
"We were at the hockey game last night, so I saw Sid [Sidney Crosby] score a goal -- Sid, Tang [Kris Letang] and Gino [Evgeni Malkin] have all been on the team I think 21 years, which is amazing. I'm in my 21st season, so I know how hard it is to stick around as long as those guys have. There's something special about the connection."
Malkin was selected in the 2004 NHL Draft, whereas Letang and Crosby were selected a year later. All three have been part of the Penguins' core group since the 2006-07 season and led them to three Stanley Cup championships. Combined, the three have scored more than 3,700 points in their NHL careers for the Pens.

Sidney Crosby showcases sense of gratitude closing in on 1,700 points record

Sidney Crosby scored his 1,695 regular season against the Vancouver Canucks to surpass Mario Lemieux as the Penguins' all-time leading scorer in postseason and regular season combined. He was in a sense of disbelieve that he is set to join the likes of Wayne Gretzky, Jaromig Jagr, Mark Messier as the ninth player in history to score 1,700 points.

“I don’t,” Crosby told NHL. “I don’t put myself in that category at all. I think they’re in a whole other category of their own. ... I just have so much appreciation and respect for what they did and just what they accomplished. I don’t look at it the same way.”

The Penguins have surprised everyone and started on a 5-2-0 record. The team is in a rebuild phase, but are also aware that legends like Crosby, Malkin and Letang are ageing and this could be their last chance at another playoff appearance.

