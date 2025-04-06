Anthony Stolarz made 27 saves in Toronto Maple Leafs's 5-0 win against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday at Scotiabank Arena. It was his fifth straight win and second shutout of the season. With the win, he now has 10 career shutouts.

Ad

Stolarz praised the Leafs' third period play, where they outshot the Blue Jackets 13-8. This was in contrast to their first-period performance, where the Leafs were outshot 11-8.

"Honestly, our third period," Stolarz said. "We were extremely disciplined, kept pressing, and didn’t sit back. We forced turnovers and capitalized with open ice and goals. Defensively, we were fantastic — didn’t give up many chances and cleared the puck quickly when we did."

Ad

Trending

Stolarz said that the shutout felt good, but the focus was on getting the two points.

"It feels good, but at this point in the year, it’s all about the two points. That’s what we care about. We’re focused on winning the division—doesn’t matter if we win 1–0 or 7–6." Stolarz said.

Stolarz signed a two-year, $5 million deal with Maple Leafs in July 2024. He has a 18-8-3 record with a 2.26 goals-against average and a .922 save percentage in 31 games.

Ad

Stolarz is sharing starts with Joseph Woll, and both goalies are staying fresh ahead of the playoffs. For now, Craig Brube hasn't decided on who will start the first game of the playoffs.

Stolarz, asked if he's ready for the playoffs, replied:

"I’m just focused on these last six or seven games. Our main goal right now is to win the division."

Ad

Nicholas Robertson scored the first goal for the Maple Leafs in the first period and added another in the second. William Nylander scored early in the third before making it 4-0, while Auston Matthews scored Toronto’s fifth later in the third.

Anthony Stolarz on why he signed with the Maple Leafs

Anthony Stolarz was excited after signing with the Maple Leafs. He joined the team after winning the Stanley Cup with the Florida Panthers in 2024. He was their backup goalie, with Sergei Bobrovsky in the lead. His spirit hasn't died down, and Stolarz still carries the same attitude.

Ad

"I try not to be the stereotypical "weird goalie." I like hanging with the guys, but once the pads go on, all I care about is winning. That’s why I signed here — I knew I could help this team win." Stolarz said.

Anthony Stolarz could start against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Wednesday, but the rotation could change.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhilasha Aditi Abhilasha is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda. Holding a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, her interest in writing hockey was piqued after watching an NHL skills video on YouTube. The 2023 Stanley Cup Finale series between the Vegas Golden Knights and Florida Panthers was among the most iconic games she has seen and it left an impact on her.



Her reporting strengths include covering news stories and following stars like McDavid, Matthews and Alex Ovechkin, among others.



Abhilasha is a huge fan of the Edmonton Oilers and Colorado Avalanche because of their skilled forwards, while her favorite players include Wayne Gretzky, Auston Matthews, Connor McDavid, Sidney Crosby and Connor Bedard. For her, John Tortorella is the greatest coach ever.



Abhilasha has over 3 years of experience writing content for different products and websites, along with handling social media content for various brands. She values using credible sources when writing and likes to identify fake and false narratives.



Abhilasha’s hobbies include spiritual reading, staying updated on the latest makeup trends, fitness and exploring new destinations through travel. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama