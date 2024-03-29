5 biggest playoff defeats in NHL history ft. Canadiens 11-0 win over Maple Leafs

The NHL playoffs are nearly here and it's always an exciting time for hockey fans.

The playoffs are usually full of competitive games, but sometimes blowouts happen.

Here are the five biggest playoff defeats in NHL history

#5: Bruins 9, Sabres 0, 1983

In the 1983 divisional round of the Stanley Cup playoffs, the Boston Bruins took on the Buffalo Sabres.

In Game 5, with the series tied at 2-2, the Boston Bruins shelled the Buffalo Sabres 9-0, which is the fifth-biggest blowout in NHL playoff history.

The Bruins scored five goals in the first period to cruise to the lopsided win.

#4: Oilers 11, Blackhawks 2, 1985

In the Conference Finals of the 1985 Stanley Cup playoffs, the Edmonton Oilers started Game 1 with a blowout win over the Chicago Blackhawks.

Edmonton defeated Chicago 11-2 in the first game of the series and went on to win 4-2. The Oilers led 3-1 after the first period but scored four in the second and four more in the third to coast to an 11-2 victory.

#3: Bruins 10, Maple Leafs 0, 1969

In the semi-finals, which was also the first round of the 1969 Stanley Cup playoffs, the Boston Bruins routed the Toronto Maple Leafs 10-0.

Boston scored 1:19 into the game and led 3-0 after one before adding four goals in the second period to cruise to their lopsided win.

The Bruins ended up sweeping the series in four games.

#2: Oilers 13, Kings 3, 1987

In the 1987 Smythe Division semifinal, the Edmonton Oilers were taking on the Los Angeles Kings.

After losing the first game, Edmonton routed the LA Kings 13-3 to even the series 1-1. The 13 goals is an NHL record for one team’s goal output in a playoff game.

Along with setting that record, Wayne Gretzky tied his own NHL playoff record with seven points.

#1: Canadiens 11, Maple Leafs 0, 1944

The biggest margin of victory in the NHL playoffs was the Montreal Canadiens routing the Toronto Maple Leafs 11-0 in the 1944 playoffs, in the fifth game of the series

Montreal only led 2-0 after the first and 4-0 after the second, but the Habs scored seven times in the third period to cruise to the blowout win and win the series 4-1.