5 longest-serving active NHL coaches after Sheldon Keefe's firing

In the constantly changing NHL landscape, coaching stability can feel scarce. The Toronto Maple Leafs parted ways with coach Sheldon Keefe after their disappointing Game 7 loss against the Boston Bruins. The Leafs qualified for the playoff birth with 46 wins, 26 losses and 10 overtime losses for a total of 102 points only to meet another first-round exit.

During his five-season-long tenure with the Maple Leafs, Keefe had 212 wins, 97 losses and 40 overtime losses. He also recorded a playoff record of 16 wins and 21 losses during this time. Taking over from Mike Babcock on Nov. 20, 2019, this was Keefe's debut coaching role in the NHL.

Let's now examine the five longest-tenured active NHL coaches, each forging their path to success in the demanding world of professional hockey.

Longest-active NHL coaches after Keefe's exit

#5. Andre Tourigny: Resilient NHL coach leading Utah Coyotes amid challenges

Andre Tourigny currently serves as the head coach for the Utah Coyotes. Despite challenges both on and off the ice, Tourigny has remained steadfast in his pursuit of success.

With a record of 89-131-26 in 246 games, Tourigny's tenure with the Coyotes may not have yielded playoff appearances. However, his resilience and dedication show his coaching skills.

#4. Rod Brind’Amour: From player to coach, fueling Carolina Hurricanes success

Rod Brind’Amour's transition from celebrated player to accomplished coach has been nothing short of remarkable. Leading the Carolina Hurricanes since May 2018, Brind’Amour has instilled a winning culture within the organization, highlighted by a Jack Adams Award in 2021 and a Stanley Cup victory as a player in 2006.

In 452 games behind the bench, Brind’Amour boasts a regular-season record of 278-130-44. The Hurricanes have made the playoffs in each of his six seasons at the helm.

#3. Jared Bednar: Former minor league coach who led Colorado Avalanche to Stanley Cup

Jared Bednar's tenure with the Colorado Avalanche has been defined by steady improvement and ultimate triumph. Taking the reins in August 2016, Bednar has overseen the Avalanche's rise to prominence, culminating in a Stanley Cup victory in 2022.

His coaching acumen is evident in his team's consistent performance, boasting a regular-season record of 341-217-60 in 618 games. Bednar's championship pedigree extends beyond the NHL, having previously led teams to titles in both the AHL and ECHL.

#2. Mike Sullivan: Pittsburgh Penguins' double Stanley Cup champion coach

Since taking over the Pittsburgh Penguins in December 2015, Mike Sullivan has left an indelible mark on the franchise, guiding them to consecutive Stanley Cup titles in 2016 and 2017. Over the course of nine seasons, Sullivan has amassed a record of 375-219-77 in 671 games.

#1. Jon Cooper: Tampa Bay Lightning's dual Stanley Cup-winning maestro

At the helm of the Tampa Bay Lightning for an impressive 12 seasons, Jon Cooper is the epitome of consistency and success. With back-to-back Stanley Cup championships in 2020 and 2021, Cooper has solidified his status as one of the league's elite coaches.

His longevity with the Lightning has seen them through 879 games, boasting a remarkable record of 525-279-75. Cooper's playoff skills are equally impressive, with an 87-63 postseason record, including four final appearances.