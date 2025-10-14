Buffalo Sabres star center Tage Thompson expressed frustration with the narrative of a lost season after a dismal start to the 2025-26 NHL season.The Sabres fell 3-1 to the Colorado Avalanche on Monday, marking their third straight loss to open the campaign. Despite a strong preseason, the Sabres have failed to carry that momentum to the regular season.The team has been outscored 10-2 overall and gone 0-for-11 on the power play. However, Tage Thompson dismissed the notion that the season is over after just three games.“You’re using the past tense,” Thompson said post-game via The Athletic. “We’re three games into the season. It’s not over by any means. Yeah, we had a great preseason. That doesn’t mean anything. Kind of like we’ve had a bad first three games. That doesn’t mean anything.&quot;He added:&quot;We have a long season to go. You guys are acting like the world is ending right now. We just have to find a way to claw ourselves out of this. We’re obviously in a hole we don’t want to be in, and we have to find our way out of it.”The Buffalo Sabres are enduring the NHL's longest active playoff drought, now at 14 years, having last made the postseason in 2011. With fans growing increasingly frustrated, the Sbares would hope to build momentum in their next game against the Ottawa Senators on Wednesday.Tage Thompson scores but Buffalo Sabres lost to AvalancheOn Monday, the Buffalo Sabres lost their third consecutive game after a 3-1 loss to the Colorado Avalanche at KeyBank Arena.Nathan MacKinnon opened the scoring for the visitors after scoring an insane backhand finish goal to put the Avs up 1-0 at 3:14 of the first period. Tage Thompson, currently signed to a $50 million deal, made it 1-1 for the Sabres at 16:32.Cale Makar extended the Avalanche's lead to 2-1 at 4:32. MacKinnon scored his second of the night to secure the win for Colorado at 11:59. This marked the third win for the Avs in four games this season.