  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Vancouver Canucks
  • $50,750,000 Vancouver Canucks forward makes feelings known after shellacking Flames 8-1 in preseason fixture

$50,750,000 Vancouver Canucks forward makes feelings known after shellacking Flames 8-1 in preseason fixture

By Abhishek Dilta
Modified Oct 02, 2025 06:50 GMT
NHL: Preseason-Seattle Kraken at Vancouver Canucks - Source: Imagn
$50,750,000 Vancouver Canucks forward makes feelings known after shellacking Flames 8-1 in preseason fixture - Source: Imagn

Vancouver Canucks forward Brock Boeser shared his thoughts following the team’s dominant 8-1 preseason victory over the Calgary Flames on Wednesday.

Ad

The Canucks took control early, scoring four goals in the first period. Seven different players contributed to the scoresheet, and despite it being a preseason game, the performance marked the Canucks’ strongest showing of the preseason.

After the game, Boeser said that the win should boost the team’s confidence:

"It should give us a lot of confidence. I think it shows that when we put the effort in and the determination, I think it really shows what we can do and the chances we can create out there. So, I think it was a step in the right direction, and we got to build off it now."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Brock Boeser signed a seven-year, $50.75 million contract with the Vancouver Canucks in July. The 28-year-old notched up two points in the Canucks' win over the Flames.

Vancouver Canucks defeat Flames in commanding fashion

Brock Boeser opened the scoring for the Vancouver Canucks, giving them a 1-0 lead at 6:59 of the first period. Elias Pettersson extended the Canucks’ lead to 2-0 with a power-play goal at 15:39.

Ad
Ad

Tyler Myers made it 3-0 at 16:01, followed by Derek Forbort’s shorthanded goal with less than two minutes remaining in the period, putting the Canucks up 4-0. Joel Farabee scored the lone goal for the Calgary Flames, cutting the deficit to 4-1 just 30 seconds into the second period.

Goals from Max Sasson and Aatu Raty extended the Canucks’ lead to 6-1 heading into the final period. Quinn Hughes scored at 8:26 of the third period to make it 7-1 before Sasson’s second goal sealed an 8-1 victory for the Canucks at Scotiabank Saddledome.

The Canucks host the Edmonton Oilers in their next preseason clash at Rogers Arena on Friday. The puck drops at 10 p.m. ET.

About the author
Abhishek Dilta

Abhishek Dilta

Twitter icon

Abhishek is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda with over 2 years of sports reporting experience and a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Delhi. He became a fan of ice hockey after watching NHL fight videos on YouTube, which led to him professionally writing about the sport and his continued interest in all things hockey.

A fan of the Boston Bruins, Abhishek considers their incredible comeback win against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 2013 playoffs as the most iconic moment in the NHL. His admiration for the six-time Stanley Cup winners also comes from the team’s storied history, distinctive black and gold uniform and their success in the sport. His all-time favorite NHL players are Sidney Crosby and Connor McDavid, for their ability to perform at the highest level consistently.

Abhishek ensures his reporting is fair and balanced by being well-researched in his details, which he expects to be relevant, up-to-date and in line with ethical standards. His specialties are doing detailed match analysis and covering fan reactions.

Abhishek enjoys music, traveling and going on walks with his three German Shepherds in his free time, along with learning about horticulture.

Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Quick Links

Edited by Abhishek Dilta
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications