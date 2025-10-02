Vancouver Canucks forward Brock Boeser shared his thoughts following the team’s dominant 8-1 preseason victory over the Calgary Flames on Wednesday. The Canucks took control early, scoring four goals in the first period. Seven different players contributed to the scoresheet, and despite it being a preseason game, the performance marked the Canucks’ strongest showing of the preseason. After the game, Boeser said that the win should boost the team’s confidence:&quot;It should give us a lot of confidence. I think it shows that when we put the effort in and the determination, I think it really shows what we can do and the chances we can create out there. So, I think it was a step in the right direction, and we got to build off it now.&quot;Brock Boeser signed a seven-year, $50.75 million contract with the Vancouver Canucks in July. The 28-year-old notched up two points in the Canucks' win over the Flames.Vancouver Canucks defeat Flames in commanding fashionBrock Boeser opened the scoring for the Vancouver Canucks, giving them a 1-0 lead at 6:59 of the first period. Elias Pettersson extended the Canucks’ lead to 2-0 with a power-play goal at 15:39.Tyler Myers made it 3-0 at 16:01, followed by Derek Forbort’s shorthanded goal with less than two minutes remaining in the period, putting the Canucks up 4-0. Joel Farabee scored the lone goal for the Calgary Flames, cutting the deficit to 4-1 just 30 seconds into the second period.Goals from Max Sasson and Aatu Raty extended the Canucks’ lead to 6-1 heading into the final period. Quinn Hughes scored at 8:26 of the third period to make it 7-1 before Sasson’s second goal sealed an 8-1 victory for the Canucks at Scotiabank Saddledome.The Canucks host the Edmonton Oilers in their next preseason clash at Rogers Arena on Friday. The puck drops at 10 p.m. ET.