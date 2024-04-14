"50 more elbows like this": NHL fans react to Nikita Kucherov's elbow to Tom Wilson's head

On Reddit, NHL fans shared their thoughts on a controversial moment involving Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Nikita Kucherov and Washington Capitals right wing Tom Wilson.

The incident was captured in a video shared on r/nhl. It showed Kucherov delivering what some fans described as a "sneaky right elbow" to Wilson's head during a game.

Among the various reactions, one fan humorously remarked:

"50 more elbows like this and the universe is even."

Comment byu/GreenSnakes_ from discussion innhl Expand Post

Another fan's response hinted at the complexity of hockey fandom:

"Normally I’d be giving Nikita Kucherov s**t for being a dirty player but I think taking out Tom Wilson just moved him up my Hart ballot."

Comment byu/GreenSnakes_ from discussion innhl Expand Post

Critiques of officiating also surfaced in the discussion.

"Didn't look too sneaky to me but I guess the ref didn't see it. Like they see anything to make the right call anyway..." one fan wrote.

However, some fans contextualized the incident within the broader dynamics of the game, referencing a prior altercation between Kucherov and Wilson.

"As noted above, Willy had cross-checked Kuch just as egregiously earlier in the shift. The Caps feed even showed it on replay, allowing their announcers to shut up and move on. Good on stripes letting them play through it," one fan wrote.

Some fans condemned Kucherov's actions, citing previous incidents to support their claims.

"Kucherov is a dirty player that gets away with a lot. Ended Guhle’s season with a hit from behind with no repercussions, " one fan's comment read.

Additionally, there were expressions of hate toward Wilson, irrespective of the specific incident involving Nikita Kucherov.

"F**k Tom Wilson," one fan simply stated.

Amidst the varying opinions, some fans expressed concern for Wilson's well-being, albeit with a touch of sarcasm.

"Sure hope he's OK...you can really hurt your elbow using it like that," one fan remarked

Finally, there were reflections on the broader culture of toughness in professional hockey.

"Obviously this is illegal and deserves to be called. But it's really annoying watching professional tough guys flail around after something like this, then go get in an actual fight and shrug off a dozen punches to the head," a fan remarked.

Nikita Kucherov and the Lightning lost 4-2 to the Capitals

Charlie Lindgren kept the Washington Capitals playoff hopes alive in a pivotal game against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Lindgren emphasized the significance of every moment:

“Everything matters right now, every single moment.”

John Carlson’s decisive goal gave the Capitals the much-needed lead. Nic Dowd acknowledged the immense pressure, recognizing that the season's outcome rests solely on their performance:

“Everything falls on us now.”

Sonny Milano's two goals and Nic Dowd's insurance goal secured the Capitals' 4-2 victory. Lindgren's 32 saves earned praise from teammates like Carlson, who described Lindgren as a "gamer" who consistently rises to the occasion.

Despite Andrei Vasilevskiy's formidable presence for the Lightning, the Capitals capitalized on a power play opportunity. Carlson netted his 150th career goal, a franchise record among defensemen. Coach Jon Cooper acknowledged the Capitals' resilience, noting the game's tightness despite differing emotional states between the teams.

The game was marred by a frightening incident involving Capitals defenseman Nick Jensen. He was stretchered off the ice after a collision with Michael Eyssimont. Dowd's subsequent fight with Eyssimont reflected the team's solidarity and adherence to an unwritten code of protecting teammates.