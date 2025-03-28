Toronto Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews shrugged off their hectic schedule as a reason for the team's recent struggles.

The Leafs fell 6-5 in a shootout to the San Jose Sharks on Thursday, a game where they showed resilience, clawing back from a two-goal hole in the final minute.

The Leafs have had one of the toughest schedules in the league, with a hefty dose of back-to-back games and matchups against rested opponents, which can wear players down. Before March ends, they've got two more back-to-back road games on tap against the LA Kings and the Anaheim Ducks.

Auston Matthews said that the schedule is just part of the deal, and the team has to figure out how to compete and show up every night, regardless of what's thrown at them.

"Yeah, I mean, the schedule is what it is. There’s nothing we can do about that. We’ve got to find a way to compete and find a way to play each night despite what comes at us. I don’t think that’s really something we can or should use as an excuse," said Matthews post-game (3:02 onwards).

"In the end, everybody’s playing every other day. It’s been that way all season, especially after that break we had. You just have to try to get yourself ready to play every night," he added.

The Toronto Maple Leafs have played 13 games this month, with two more left on the slate. At home, they've gone 3-3 across six games, splitting their wins and losses evenly.

On the road, they've picked up three victories but dropped four of seven contests. Their biggest win during this stretch came in a 7-2 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers at home on Tuesday.

Auston Matthews signed a four-year, $53 million contract extension on August 23, 2023. He replaced John Tavares as the captain of Toronto Maple Leafs at the start of the 2024-25 NHL season.

Auston Matthews adds to his tally in Maple Leafs' SO defeat against the San Jose Sharks

Auston Matthews added a goal and an assist in the Toronto Maple Leafs' 6-5 shootout loss to the San Jose Sharks on Thursday.

His two-point night bumped his season total to 66 points, with 28 goals and 28 assists in 57 games. In the last five games, Matthews has amassed six points through two goals and four assists.

Meanwhile, the Toronto Maple Leafs leads the Florida Panthers and Tampa Bay Lightning by one point for the first position in the Atlantic Division. The Leafs take on the LA Kings next on Saturday.

