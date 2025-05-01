$54,000,000 Avalanche superstar vows to be 'lot better' with season on line in Game 6 against Dallas Stars

It's win or go home time for Cale Makar and the Colorado Avalanche.

The Avs find themselves in a 3-2 hole in their first-round series with the Dallas Stars, now on the brink of elimination at home in Game 6 on Thursday night.

Despite the absence of stars Jason Robertson and Miro Heiskanen, Dallas has created plenty of problems for Colorado throughout the series. Since losing 5-1 in Game 1, the Stars have been able to neutralize the Avs' top talent with stingy defensive play and great goaltending.

They've surprisingly managed to keep Cale Makar particularly quiet. The superstar defenseman has yet to score a goal in the series and has not registered a point since Game 2.

Makar was very honest when speaking to the media ahead of Game 6, vowing to be better with his team's season on the line. Mark Lazerus of The Athletic shared a story with his comments on X (formerly Twitter).

"I've got to be a lot better, I think there's been glimpses where I've been pretty good. For me, it's not always about the points, it's about being good on both sides of the ice. There's a lot of things I can do a lot better, It's do or die now, so we've got to step it up," Makar said.

Makar has recorded just two points (two assists) while being a -3 rating through the first five games of the series.

He is in the fourth season of his six-year, $54,000,000 contract extension signed with the Avalanche in 2021.

The Avalanche superstar is once again up for the Norris Trophy

Cale Makar was the best defenseman in the world during the regular season.

He was recognized for his excellence on Tuesday, when the NHL revealed its three finalists for the 2024-25 Norris Trophy. B/R Open Ice shared on X the historic run Makar has been on to start his NHL career.

While the two other candidates, Zach Werenski and Quinn Hughes, are very worthy, Makar is likely to win the award for the second time. The 26-year-old racked up a career-high 92 points (30 goals, 62 assists) in 80 games played this season, finishing ninth in the league in point scoring as a defenseman.

Makar will look to find his regular-season form and help the Avalanche stave off elimination in Game 6 against the Dallas Stars on Thursday night. The puck drops at 9:30 p.m. EST at Ball Arena.

