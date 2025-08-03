$57,200,000 Utah star gets 100% real about making the NHL playoffs in 2025-26 season

Clayton Keller made it clear that the goal for the Utah Mammoth next season is to make the playoffs. After missing out in their first year in the NHL, Keller said the team expects more.Keller turns 27 this summer and is signed through the 2027-28 season. He is playing on an eight-year $57.2 million contract with a cap hit of $7.15 million per season.“There’s a ton of belief,&quot; Keller said on Saturday, via NHL insider Cole Bagley. &quot;It’s that or it’s a failure for us this year.”He added that it’s about doing the work on the ice, not just talking about it.&quot;It’s just a matter of not talking about it, going out there, and actually doing it,&quot; Keller said. &quot;That’s what we’re all looking forward to the most.”Keller is coming off his ninth NHL season, and his first with the Mammoth after spending eight years with Arizona. He was named Utah’s first captain and led the team in scoring with 30 goals and 60 assists. Even though the team was outside the playoff picture early, Keller continued to play his usual smart, strong game.The Mammoth faced challenges last season. They had little time to settle into its new home and lost many players to injury. However, there were signs of progress. Young forwards like Dylan Guenther and Logan Cooley showed they can score and play big minutes.Utah captain Clayton Keller aims for progress in 2025-26Clayton Keller was named the first captain in Utah Mammoth history on Oct. 20. The announcement was made on social media, ahead of the the team’s first NHL season.“I’m extremely honored to be named captain of Utah Hockey Club,&quot; Keller said, via TSN. &quot;I’m grateful for this opportunity and want to thank the entire organization for believing in me. It's a huge responsibility and one I have prepared my whole life for.”Keller spoke on Saturday about where the team stands heading into its second year.“Over these last three, four years our group has really been bought in &amp; gone through those tougher times to be ready to take this next step &amp; get in the playoffs,” Keller said, via NHL insider Cole Bagley.With Keller as captain, the Mammoth are looking to improve and reach the playoffs in their second NHL season.