6-acre Alex Ovechkin-themed Maryland farm set to open to celebrate Capitals star’s goal milestone 

Ever since Alex Ovechkin surpassed Wayne Gretzky to become the NHL's all-time leading goal scorer, fans have continued to celebrate him. On Wednesday, the Washington Capitals announced a special tribute for Ovi.

Ad

They plan to create a six-acre Ovechkin-themed corn maze that will open this fall in Maryland, honoring Ovechkin’s 895 goals. The maze is at Summers Farm in Middletown and will run through Halloween.

The maze will feature “The Great Eight” design to celebrate Ovechkin. Teresa Summers, the Frederick County farm owner, said it will be unforgettable.

"We wanted to honor one of the greatest athletes of our generation," Summers said, via washingtontimes.com."We’re thrilled to carve that legacy into our fields this fall."

Ad

Trending

Fans can walk the maze and celebrate Ovechkin’s legacy. Part of the proceeds from it will go to Ovechkin’s charity, "The Gr8 Chase for Victory Over Cancer."

Ovechkin scored his 895th goal on April 6 against the New York Islanders. Previously, Gretzky was leading with 894 goals. Ovi finished the 2024-25 season with 44 goals, totaling 897 regular-season goals.

"This is something crazy," Ovechkin said in April after breaking Gretzky's record. via NHL.com. "I can say I'm very proud. I'm really proud for myself. I'm really proud for my family, for all my teammates that help me to reach that milestone and for all my coaches. It's huge. It's unbelievable. It's an unbelievable moment and I'm happy."

Ad

The Capitals will start their next season at home against the Boston Bruins on October 8.

Alex Ovechkin hasn't decided about retirement yet

Alex Ovechkin is entering his 21st NHL season, but he hasn’t decided if he will retire after his current contract ends. He is entering the last year of his five-year, $47,500,000 contract, which he signed in 2021. Speaking in May after the Capitals' playoff exit, he said:

Ad

"I haven’t thought about it yet, but we’ll see what’s going to happen. Obviously, I’m going to try to do my best to be able to do well next year and we’ll see."

Ovechkin is turning 40 next month. He is trying to win another Stanley Cup, after lifting it first time in 2018.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhilasha Aditi Abhilasha is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda. Holding a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, her interest in writing hockey was piqued after watching an NHL skills video on YouTube. The 2023 Stanley Cup Finale series between the Vegas Golden Knights and Florida Panthers was among the most iconic games she has seen and it left an impact on her.



Her reporting strengths include covering news stories and following stars like McDavid, Matthews and Alex Ovechkin, among others.



Abhilasha is a huge fan of the Edmonton Oilers and Colorado Avalanche because of their skilled forwards, while her favorite players include Wayne Gretzky, Auston Matthews, Connor McDavid, Sidney Crosby and Connor Bedard. For her, John Tortorella is the greatest coach ever.



Abhilasha has over 3 years of experience writing content for different products and websites, along with handling social media content for various brands. She values using credible sources when writing and likes to identify fake and false narratives.



Abhilasha’s hobbies include spiritual reading, staying updated on the latest makeup trends, fitness and exploring new destinations through travel. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama