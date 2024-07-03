"6 years of losing to the Leafs" "Winning the cup again": NHL fans react as Florida Panthers re-sign Anton Lundell to $30,000,000 deal

The Florida Panthers have brought center Anton Lundell back on a major deal in free agency. The star player was instrumental in their run to their first-ever Stanley Cup Final victory.

And he's sticking around for the next six years, costing the Panthers $30 million during that time frame.

Fans are split on what this means to Lundell and the Panthers. They are the reigning champions, but some fans don't see a lot of success in their future if they're committing so much money to Lundell. Others believe this cements them as real repeat contenders.

"I'm no Panthers watcher, but from what his stats read, he's not even worth 2.5m, is this not an overpay?" One fan tweeted on X.

"They’re going back to back," another fan tweeted.

"Great signing. Love what the Panthers are building. He’s a gamer," a fan tweeted.

There's no consensus among NHL fans regarding this deal. Some believe it's a great deal to ensure future success. Others feel the Panthers might have overdone it with the salary and length of the contract. Time will tell who's correct.

Bill Zito speaks on Anton Lundell's signing

Anton Lundell scored 35 points last year for the Florida Panthers and proved he's a key member of their ultimate title-winning campaign. GM Bill Zito doesn't want that kind of a player going anywhere, so he signed Lundell to a six-year, $30 million deal.

Anton Lundell has re-signed for the next six years (Getty)

"Anton has matured into a dependable multirole center for our club, who seized his opportunity from his first day in North America," he said via NHL.

"His commitment to improvement and cerebral approach to the game earned him the profound respect of his teammates and coaches, and we are excited to see him continue to grow and succeed with the Panthers."

Everything has paid off, and the Panthers are excited to see what the future holds with Lundell. They have a strong core of players all signed for the future. Coming off a title, that's a good position to be in.

