Juraj Slafkovsky shared his thoughts on his his move to the third line in the Montreal Canadiens' 5-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Sunday. It was their third straight loss. They have now lost eight of nine games this season, including two stretches of five straight losses.

Talking about his line change, Slafkoovsky admitted that his early mistakes led to the change and that he needs to improve.

"He probably saw my first two shifts and probably had no other option,” Slafkovsky said.

“It's been growing like that for a while, and needed a change, and I had to, I had to get going. And I think reason is not good, but maybe I had a couple, a couple of good shifts after that."

Slafkovsky’s giveaway led to Nick Paul’s goal, and his slow play was a concern. Coach Martin St. Louis moved him to a line with Christian Dvorak and Brendan Gallagher.

Jake Evans took Slafkovsky’s spot on the top line, showing the Canadiens’ lack of forward depth. Slafkovsky, who signed an eight-year, $60.8 million, contract in July 2024, accepted the decision as he said:

"I have no idea. Yeah, just happened, you know, little wake up call, and I tried to wake up after, what happened? Whatever, on [..] goal and right after. Sometimes, as a coach, you have to make this decision, and I think today it helped me."

Slafkovsky has eight goals and 22 assists in 53 games this NHL season.

Montreal Canadiens lost despite Brendan Gallagher's two-goal performance

Nick Paul and Victor Hedman gave Tampa Bay a 2-0 lead before Brendan Gallagher scored a power-play goal to make it 2-1.

Brayden Point and Zemgus Girgensons extended the Lightning’s lead to 4-1 before Christian Dvorak reduced the deficit for the Canadiens. Gallagher brought the Canadiens within one in the third period. However, Anthony Cirelli sealed Tampa Bay’s win with an empty-net goal.

Gallagher appreciated his role and thanked Montreal Canadiens coach Martin St. Louis for giving him the chance.

“I’m really appreciative for the role that I’m put in,” Gallagher said (via NHL.com). “I feel like Marty gives me a chance to have an impact on the game every single night and I’ve embraced it.”

The Montreal Canadiens, with a 25-26-5 record, are seventh in the Atlantic Division. They need eight more points for a playoff spot, having missed the playoffs in the last five seasons.

