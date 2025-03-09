Mitch Marner spoke about his future with the Toronto Maple Leafs after trade rumors linking him to the Carolina Hurricanes.

NHL insider Mark Masters shared Marner’s comments on X (formerly Twitter). When asked if he was surprised by trade discussions, Marner said that he wasn't focused on it.

"I wasn’t focused on it. You know, I’m sure that I had a feeling that maybe something might happen but I’m here to play hockey with this team, like I said, & I’m focused with this team & that’s what I can tell you." Marner said.

When asked if he sees himself with the Leafs next season, Marner avoided the topic. He said that he has been grateful for his time in Toronto but didn't give a clear answer.

"I’m not going to get into this contract stuff. I’ve been very grateful & I’ve loved my time being a Leaf. That’s (how)I’ll leave it with you guys," Marner said.

Reports say that the Carolina Hurricanes asked for Mitch Marner in a trade for Mikko Rantanen before sending Rantanen to the Dallas Stars. Sportsnet’s Nick Kypreos reported that Toronto instead offered Easton Cowan, Fraser Minten and two first-round picks. Carolina valued Logan Stankoven more, which led to Rantanen’s move to Dallas.

Sources say Toronto told Marner that they wanted to keep him but had to consider the trade. Marner declined to waive his no-movement clause, making it clear that he wants to stay.

Mitch Marner is in his ninth season with the Toronto Maple Leafs and has 19 goals and 58 assists in 61 games. He ranks seventh in NHL with 77 points. His strong performance has keept the Maple Leafs competitive in the Atlantic Division despite Auston Matthews' 15-game absence earlier in the season.

Marner is in the final year of his his six-year, $65,408,000 contract signed with the Maple Leafs in 2019. The Leafs must decide whether to extend him or trade him.

John Tavares and Mitch Marner's goals couldn't stop the Leafs' loss to Avs

The Toronto Maple Leafs lost 7-4 to the Colorado Avalanche despite two goals each from John Tavares and Mitch Marner. Valeri Nichushkin scored first at 0:56, but Marner tied it at 3:04. Nichushkin made it 2-1 at 6:08 before Tavares tied it at 12:51.

Marner gave Toronto a 3-2 lead at 16:04 before Tavares extended it to 4-2 at 12:45 in the second period. Joel Kiviranta made it 4-3 before Jonathan Drouin tied it at 4-4. Nathan MacKinnon put Colorado ahead at 15:45 before Nichushkin and MacKinnon added empty-net goals to seal the 7-4 win for Colorado.

