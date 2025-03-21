The Boston Bruins lost 5-1 to the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday. Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman, who signed an eight-year, $66 million contract in 2024, made 27 saves but faced heavy pressure.

Vegas outshot Boston 32-19 despite winning only 40.7 of face-off chances. The Golden Knights scored on one of three power plays, while Boston failed to convert any. The Bruins managed just 11 shots in the first two periods combined.

Speaking about the second-period struggles with the media after the game, Swayman said:

"I think they just capitalized on their chances. It’s unfortunate because I thought we competed well. We killed two out of three penalties, but they made the most of their opportunities."

Pavel Dorofeyev led Vegas with a hat trick. Ivan Barbashev and Brett Howden also scored. Jack Eichel and Noah Hanifin each had two assists. Adin Hill made 18 saves for the Golden Knights.

"They came in waves," Swayman added. "They played well, and that’s a testament to their team. It’s our job to combat whatever they bring, and I thought we did a good job of that. We just didn’t get the results.

Boston lost its fourth straight game and they now have a record of 30-31-9, sitting seventh in Atlantic Division.

Bruins coach Joe Sacco talked about the loss to Vegas

Boston Bruins interim coach Joe Sacco talked about the challenges in facing the Golden Knights.

"We knew coming in here tonight it was going to be a challenge against a real good hockey team," Sacco said. "We came right in to play. Frustration can't set in. That's a bad thing. We need to just keep digging in, working hard and making sure that we're playing to the end."

Pavel Dorofeyev scored the first goal at 9:19 of the second period. He scored his second goal at 19:10 in the same period. However, it was the third period where Vegas completely dominated the Bruins. They outshot the Bruins 11-8 and scored three back-to-back goals.

Brett Howden increased the Knights' lead to 3-0 at 5:47 of the third period. He scored on a pass from William Karlsson. Dorofeyev completed his hat trick at 10:21, finding a loose puck and scoring with a backhand shot. Ivan Barbashev made it 5-0 at 14:24.

Boston Bruins got on the board at 17:49 late in the third. Morgan Geekie scored off a pass from David Pastrnak, making it 5-1.

