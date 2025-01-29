$68,000,000 NY Rangers forward makes feelings known after 4-0 shutout loss to Hurricanes

The New York Rangers suffered a tough 4-0 shutout loss against the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden. The loss dropped the Rangers' record to 24-22-4 on the season.

Rangers center Mika Zibanejad, who has an 8-year, $68,000,000 contract (per Spotrac), voiced his frustration after the game.

"Put ourselves in a tough spot from the beginning of the third, have two goals like that. Tried to come back, but there's not much there. I thought the first two periods we were there,” he said.

“Unfortunately, they get a goal late, late in the second, I think on 1-0, maybe a little bit different game going into the third. But still, it stings, different than, different than the other night against Colorado (Saturday's New York' 5-4 loss), for this one but yeah, it stings."

The Hurricanes got on the board first with Andrei Svechnikov scoring just 56 seconds into the first period off a pass from Taylor Hall. They extended their lead to 2-0 late in the second when Mikko Rantanen set up Svechnikov again for a goal with just over 30 seconds left.

In the third, Carolina pulled away with goals from Sebastian Aho and Seth Jarvis to seal the 4-0 victory. Frederik Andersen stopped 22 shots for the Hurricanes while Igor Shesterkin also made 22 saves.

NY Rangers HC Peter Laviolette on the 4-0 shutout loss against Carolina Hurricanes

New York Rangers head coach Peter Laviolette expressed his disappointment following the team's 4-0 shutout loss against the Carolina Hurricanes.

Laviolette felt the Rangers were not able to capitalize on their opportunities.

"First one's tough start a game you get out one-nothing, you know, it's a big game, it's against one of the division leaders, that's a tough one," he said. "From there it was pretty tight, the rest of the first period was pretty tight. I thought we had it better in the second half of the second period and that's a tough one to give up.”

Laviolette also said that the start of the third period shifted the game, drained their energy, and they didn’t respond well afterward. The Rangers will look to bounce back on Saturday when they host the Boston Bruins at home.

